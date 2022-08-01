Beshear seeks FEMA declarations for more Kentucky counties hit by flooding

Read on www.kpvi.com
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access
(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
West Virginia back-to-school sales tax holiday in effect this weekend
(The Center Square) – Certain items required for students returning back to school will be exempt from sales tax collections through the weekend in West Virginia. The sales tax holiday began at midnight today and will continue through Monday until 11:59 p.m. Eligible items include certain clothing that costs...
Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law
Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law. In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Del. Metzgar: Setting the Record Straight
During my time in public office, I have been guided by certain moral principles. I have said this many times. When I cast a vote on the House Floor, I am not only voting for the people in my legislative district but for 6 million Marylanders. There are candidates running...
Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor
The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
Georgia 4-H celebrates excellence at 79th annual 4-H State Congress
ATLANTA -- Top 4-Hers from around the state gathered in Atlanta recently to celebrate the 79th annual 4-H State Congress, an event packed with competition and recognition. State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests and acknowledges youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
