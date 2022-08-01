Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects

Read on www.kpvi.com
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access
(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
$600K grants boost language learning in Indiana schools
(The Center Square) – Students in 21 Indiana school districts will take part in immersive language learning this year with help from nearly $600,000 in grants awarded by the Indiana Department of Education. Language immersion programs provide at least half of student instruction in a language other than English....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia 4-H celebrates excellence at 79th annual 4-H State Congress
ATLANTA -- Top 4-Hers from around the state gathered in Atlanta recently to celebrate the 79th annual 4-H State Congress, an event packed with competition and recognition. State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests and acknowledges youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parson plows through backlog of requests for clemency
Facing a backlog of more than 3,500 applications, Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades. Clemency, an umbrella term that encompasses pardons, reprieves and commutations of prison sentences, is a selective process. In Missouri, officials say it's also color blind.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Minnesota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Del. Metzgar: Setting the Record Straight
During my time in public office, I have been guided by certain moral principles. I have said this many times. When I cast a vote on the House Floor, I am not only voting for the people in my legislative district but for 6 million Marylanders. There are candidates running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Michigan
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law
Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law. In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Vermont
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor
The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Veterans sue Stitt for alleged violation of First Amendment rights
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former top-ranking members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission filed suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday, alleging that he violated their First Amendment right to support his political opponent. Larry Wayne Van Schuyver, former Veteran’s Commission chairman and a retired Navy command master chief, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
Comments / 0