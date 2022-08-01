Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks

Race Week is finally here! The annual 10K in Cape Elizabeth goes off this Saturday morning. Whether this is your first time running the race, or you just want to see what the course looks like from the runners' perspective, take a look at these videos. This is not a hard race, but it certainly is not an EASY one. Especially when you get into miles 4-6 and hit those rolling hills.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO