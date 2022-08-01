Its Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games

k923.fm
5 Iowa Lottery Tickets Fell Just Short of a Share of 1.377 Billion Dollars
When I was younger and having family dinner, I remember us having conversations about what we'd do if we ever won an insane amount of money. My family would go around the room and say what we'd do with the money and it would almost put us in a dream-like state.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Save Money On Back-To-School Clothes In Iowa This Weekend
Those who live in Iowa or are close enough to travel to the Hawkeye state can save money on clothes this weekend. The annual Tax-Free Weekend holiday happens this weekend and it's a great way to save 7% on most clothing items before the kiddos head back to school. Iowa's...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
kiwaradio.com
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner Is Helping Kentucky For A Second Time
Willie Ray is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, located in Cedar Rapids, and he is headed to help the state of Kentucky for the second time in less than 12 months. Back in December 2021, parts of the midwest and the south were pummeled by numerous tornados which included Iowa as well as Kentucky. Back then, Willie Ray was someone leading the charge on helping victims however he could. 8 months ago he had this to say on Facebook.
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
ADM speedster Brevin Doll visits Iowa for Hawkeye Tailgater: "It seems like a place I could fit in"
Bondurant-Farrar 2024 three-star Titus Cram is the top running back in the state of Iowa's 2024 class, but Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (ADM) running back Brevin Doll is another riser that is worth mentioning in this class. The 6-foot, 185-pound Doll picked up his first offer from Army a couple of months ago...
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
