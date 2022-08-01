Hawks’ core — Young, Murray, Collins — put on show at Seattle pro-am

Read on nba.nbcsports.com
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA・
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
NBC Sports
Why are Jazz trying to trade Donovan Mitchell? He reportedly was leaving anyway
Donovan Mitchell is beloved in Utah — the Jazz drafted him, developed him, he was the leading scorer on a team with the best record in the NBA, and is involved in the community. He has never asked for a trade. Yet Danny Ainge and the Jazz are trying...
NBC Sports
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz talked massive Westbrook, Mitchell trade
This needs to be emphasized up front: Not only did this trade obviously not happen, but things also remain incredibly quiet on the trade front, and no deal similar to this appears close to happening anytime soon. If ever. However, the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed a three-team trade that...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
NBC Sports
Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Houston Astros.
NBC Sports
Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum shows no mercy to son Deuce at basketball camp
Four-year-old Deuce Tatum was one of the stars of the playoffs — everyone loved seeing Jayson Tatum‘s son around him at games and practices. And the joy was evident in Tatum’s face whenever his son was around. That doesn’t mean the elder Tatum is showing his son...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
NBC Sports
Vernon Maxwell tells story of police breaking up fight between him, Olajuwon — at halftime
The depth of the NBA offseason is sometimes when the wildest stories of years gone by come out. Enter 13-year NBA veteran Vernon Maxwell, who went on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast and retold the story of a wild halftime fight between himself and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. It’s a story Maxwell told before on “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast (hat tip to Matt Young for the reminder).
NBA・
NBC Sports
Family at heart of decision for LeBron on Lakers’ contract extension
LeBron James has been in the media spotlight since he was a high school junior and on the cover of Sports Illustrated as “The Chosen One.” He’s become comfortable in that glare and a master message sender — he choreographs everything he says, every Instagram post, so that the image and message he wants are projected to the world. Nothing is an accident.
NBC Sports
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
NBC Sports
Giants place Matt Gono on the left squad/exempt list
The Giants placed offensive tackle Matt Gono on the left squad/exempt list Wednesday. He was not at practice earlier in the day. Gono was lining up as the backup right tackle and competing to be the swing tackle. Rookies Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan will climb up the depth chart with Gono gone.
NBC Sports
Saints’ Smoke Monday confirms he will miss rookie season with torn ACL
Saints cornerback Smoke Monday, who suffered what was called a significant knee injury during practice this week, has confirmed he will miss his entire rookie season. Monday wrote on Instagram that he has a torn ACL, while expressing confidence that he’ll come back better. “First of all, let me...
