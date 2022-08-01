Read on abovethelaw.com
Judge Accused Of Stealing Vegetables From Garden Resigns
Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson of Tattnall County, Georgia, resigned from his job last week. You see, he was arrested for making a terroristic threat and violating his oath as a public officer. But the reason for the altercation that led to the arrest is what’s really turning heads. Because...
Typos Can Be A Huge Hassle For Lawyers
As many people within the legal profession know from personal experience, to err is to be a lawyer, and lawyers can slip up just like any other kind of professionals. Perhaps the main way that lawyers make mistakes in their everyday work is with typos, either by spelling something incorrectly or by making grammatical errors in a document being drafting. Most of the time, typos are harmless, and this website and other legal news outlets have poked fun at some of the glaring and hilarious typos that lawyers have infamously made over the years. I readily admit that I routinely make typos in my articles, and I rarely think twice about them since they are a natural part of any kind of writing. However, sometimes typos can have serious consequences, and lawyers should do all they can to avoid typos in many types of situations.
The Law School Drama That Never Ends -- See Also
Search-engine optimization continues to evolve. Join us on August 17th at 1pm ET to learn the latest on how your firm can benefit. The Alex Jones Defamation Case Has Been Absolutely Bonkers: And now it’s in the jury’s hands. What this means for you, in a nutshell, is...
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release
(Reuters) - The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines this week for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
Texas Damages Cap Looms Over Alex Jones Sandy Hook Defamation Case
During closing arguments Wednesday in the first Sandy Hook defamation case against rightwing showman Alex Jones, the defendant’s lawyer Andino Reynal cautioned the jury about anchoring bias. He warned jurors not to fixate on the first number they were given, in this case the demanded $150 million in punitive damages for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who faced years of harassment after their son Jesse Lewiss was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and Jones called the massacre a “hoax.”
Rancid Troll Alex Jones Calls Judge 'Dwarf Goblin'
Client management is hard in the best of circumstances. And circumstances are anything but the best for Andino Reynal, the tenth lawyer representing Alex Jones in the defamation suits brought by surviving family members of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. Thanks to his egregious refusal to comply with discovery, Jones...
Alex Jones Whines, Lawyers Rest, Jury Deliberates In Sandy Hook Defamation Suit
The parties rested yesterday in the first Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones, sending the issue of compensatory damages for the podcaster’s lies about Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis to a jury. The day started with Jones on the witness stand whining about his own victimhood as the...
Through Her Eyes: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision
Ed. note: This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Sam Sliney back to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. Through my lawyer eyes … I am saddened...
Payment By Clients Should Be Thanks Enough For Lawyers
Being a lawyer can be an extremely stressful job. Attorneys often need to contend with antagonistic adversaries who can make the life of a counterpart a living hell. In addition, lawyers may have to handle clients who can make it difficult to complete a representation. As mentioned in a prior article, it is not uncommon for clients to provide gifts to lawyers in order to thank them for a job well done. However, most of the time, the only thank you a lawyer gets from a client (even if the attorney goes above and beyond normal expectations) is getting paid on time, and this is almost always a sufficient expression of gratitude from clients.
Coping With Worry As A Lawyer
Most of the time that I dare venture into what is going on in the world, I am overcome with dread, fear, and worry. Years ago, I made a concerted effort to severely minimize the amount of “news” I encounter through radio, podcasts, TV, or social media. I am by no means burying my head in the sand, but I have to protect my peace and mental health and not carry the weight of the world by myself or transfer it to my marriage and kids. I also don’t want to be led by fear and worry when I make decisions at work.
Harvard Law Professor Argues That The Supreme Court No Longer Cares About Its Own 'Legitimacy.' What Now?
Why do we care about what the Nine Robed Figures have to say? There are the routine answers: Marbury, Plessy, Roe, Dobbs, Bruen, Gideon, Bakke, etc. But to answer in this way already misses the point. One could go on and analyze the merits of the decisions to undercut the authority of the decisions handed down — Marbury could have easily been resolved differently if the judges ordered a dude to deliver some mail, after all. What grants their opinions the power of judgment as such? As it turns out, it doesn’t have much to do with them. It has to do with us.
Friday, August 5, 2022
“Getting Originalism Wrong; The great success of originalism is that it offers an external constraint on judges that is more objective than any contemporary vision of justice”: GianCarlo Canaparo and Thomas Jipping have this post at the “Law & Liberty” blog. “Judge Calls 1st Amendment Doctrine ‘Increasingly...
The New Ground For A Censorship-Prone America: Abortion
I grew up thinking that book burning was a sign of totalitarianism. Regulating the body is one thing — though barbaric, corporeal punishment doesn’t touch the final threshold, the sanctuary that is our mind. To do so was long thought to be as un-American and heave-inducing as apple poutine. No more. Censorship’s normalization is being codified into law. A big wave of indoctrination and compelling thought has been the recent push against Critical Race Theory. The second is assault on free speech and thought is coming — it’s abortion.
Judges Making Mischief In The Courts
It’s time for another edition of stupid judicial antics. As always, there is plenty of them from which to choose. And, as always, I am not making these things up. That annoying district court judge in the Southern District of Texas just can’t seem to get out of his own way with his comments in court. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals woodshedded him for his sexist remarks and punitive actions. It looks like this judge could be one of the poster boys (and yes, I use that word deliberately) for term limits for federal judges.
Some Of Those That Join Forces Are Just For Decoration
School shootings have become routine here. Since thoughts, prayers, and bulletproof bookbags clearly aren’t doing enough, people have advocated for more safety measures to protect our children. No, not reducing access to guns — making sure that more gunned people are regularly in the classroom. We have a double negative approach to gun violence in this country. Sure school shootings are negative, but if you hire a person whose job is to shoot the school shooter, the negatives cancel out! Except in Uvalde, of course. And, as recent information from a security guard suit that’s come to light shows, it hasn’t worked in Michigan.
Burning Down The House: Teachers Willing To Hurt Kids Over Enforcing 'Anti-CRT' Laws
Last month, I shared that the 3rd annual Critical Race Theory Summer School came correct this year. They brought out real heavy hitters: The Kimberlé Crenshaw, Cheryl Harris, the list went on. You can get more details on the learning extravaganza here. As much as I’d like for everyone to supplement the biased history they were probably fed from elementary school onward, I know that not everyone has the stomach to stomach… a more accurate documentation and analysis of the history that influences our laws and social relationships. Much anti-CRT law has been passed to protect innocent children from the horrors of being told what their grandparents or their grandparents’ friends may have done — so much so that we’ve been distracted from the real victims of CRT: grown-ass adults. And they won’t let their big age prevent them from stepping on the aspirations of the little people. No really, these teachers are willing to trash the accreditation of their kid’s schools.
