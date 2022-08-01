ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Bossip

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reportedly Break Up After 9 Months

Kim Kardashian and her Staten Island sweetheart, Pete Davidson, have officially called it quits. According to reports from E! News, sources close to the couple have revealed that The Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live alum have split as they decided they are better off as friends. The insiders told...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Streaming platforms Discovery+ and HBO Max will merge

Confirming reporting by Fox Business, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would merge its two streaming platforms, Discovery+ and HBO Max, into one platform. The yet unnamed platform will launch in the summer of 2023 and will feature several tiered options, including ad-free, ad-light and an ad-only option. U.S. CEO...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

‘Batgirl’ movie killed by Warner Bros. despite costing nearly $100M

Despite having a $70 million budget, the DC Comics film "Batgirl," which was set to feature "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released as originally planned by Warner Bros. on HBO Max. Costs for the film reportedly ended up rising to more than $90...
MOVIES

