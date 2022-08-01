Airline tickets dropping from summer highs, report says

www.foxbusiness.com
Related
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Almost a month after his flight and 10 days after Delta said he'd get no more compensation, it offered Tim Kelly a further 400,000 SkyMiles.
American Airlines passenger filed a 19-page complaint after the airline rebooked his family's return tickets from a different country, report says
Scott Taussig said the airline changed his return flight to depart from St. Lucia instead of St. Vincent, which is about 100 miles north.
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
Donald Willis, who has a lung condition, had to stop four to five times to use his inhaler, at Las Vegas airport per the Wall Street Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
I’m an ex-flight attendant – here’s how to sit together without having to pay for it
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed how you can sit with your friends and family without paying for your plane seat. Many budget airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet charge passengers to select their seat. However, ex-flight attendant Jane Hawkes explained why you should never pay for them – and...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Travel hell continues as American Airlines passengers endure five hour delay only to be kicked off plane 20 minutes after they boarded because crew had hit time limit
An American Airlines passenger has revealed that she and other travelers were forced to vacate a plane set to take off because the pilots had reached a cap on their flying time - all after enduring a five hour delay. The incident, which occurred Saturday at in North Carolina's Charlotte...
An Air Canada passenger says the airline lost her luggage that contained her parents' ashes
Donna O'Conner had planned to spread some of the ashes in Ireland. But after being lost for 13 days, the bag was shipped back to Chicago.
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
The owner of Europe's worst airline for flight cancellations paid over $70 million in compensation to passengers in just 3 months
The Air France - KLM Group blamed blamed labor shortages at airports in Europe and the US as the primary reason behind flight cancellations.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
A traveler says an airline lost her luggage on both outbound and return flights on a 5-day international trip. Now she's home and still has no idea where her bag is.
Emma Aldridge flew from Berlin, Germany, to Austin, Texas, on United and Lufthansa. The airlines lost her luggage on the outbound and return flights.
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
Comments / 1