Woman dies after falling through skylight at Columbia Falls HS

montanarightnow.com
Woman dies of injuries at Columbia Falls High School
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - On 07/31/2022 at approx. 02:25 hours, Officers from the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a 20-year-old female in medical distress and administered first aid; however, all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman died as a result of her injuries.
Kalispell man dies in ATV accident
A 41-year-old man from Kalispell died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on Whitefish Stage Road.
explorebigsky.com
Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures
ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
Elmo Fire evacuation, road closure update - Aug. 2
The Elmo Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 10% contained. It has been confirmed that several structures have been lost to the blaze.
Elmo Fire grows to over 16,226 acres; evacuations in place
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
Elmo Fire nears 18,500 acres; evacuations in place
An infrared flight shows the Elmo Fire has grown by another 2,201 acres and now stands at 18,427 burned.
NBCMontana
Group kicks off 2nd annual water drive for firefighters in Polson
KALISPELL, MONT. — A donation drive is underway in Polson to gather water and other supplies for firefighters battling the nearby Elmo 2 Fire. The Mission Valley Elks club located in Polson at 512 Main St. started collecting water donations for firefighters after the Boulder 2700 Fire devastated thousands of acres last year.
Couple loses dream home in Elmo Fire
Lisa and Steve Holett lost their dream home in Dayton when it was destroyed by the Elmo Fire on Monday.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
Whitefish Pilot
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire
The community is coming together to make sure the fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.
New Incident Management Team takes over at Elmo 2 Fire
A Type II Incident Management Team arrived to take over at fighting the Elmo 2 Fire at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Lake County declares Stage II Fire Restrictions
Stage II fire restrictions declaration in place for all lands in Lake County due to wildfires that could harm people and destroy property.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
