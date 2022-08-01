ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Woman dies after falling through skylight at Columbia Falls HS

Woman dies of injuries at Columbia Falls High School

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - On 07/31/2022 at approx. 02:25 hours, Officers from the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a 20-year-old female in medical distress and administered first aid; however, all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman died as a result of her injuries.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
