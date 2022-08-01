Baylor basketball to play Pac-12 at Dallas showcase

Read on wacotrib.com
WacoTrib.com
Bears aware of target on their backs in tough Big 12
Coming into last season, nobody circled Baylor as a must-win game. Except perhaps TCU, which always has it out for the Bears. There was no reason for the Bears to be high on anybody’s radar following Dave Aranda’s 2-7 debut 2020 season. But that’s changed in a dramatic way.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin's Derion Gullette commits to Texas amid heavy recruiting interest
He had his choice of suitors, and Derion Gullette settled on the one located in the state capital. Gullette, a multi-sport star from Marlin who had generated heavy football recruiting interest, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Friday. Gullette (6-3, 225) chose the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.
WacoTrib.com
Texas, UIL fall short in protocols to protect high school football players from the heat
DALLAS — Mary Jane Erwin-McNiel doesn’t hold one group responsible for the death of her son, Rue. It wasn’t just the coaches who scheduled practice at 11:30 a.m. on the hottest day of 2020, or the school’s administration, which allowed them to do so without the recommended safety equipment.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor offensive preview: QB settled, but most skill positions up for grabs
As Baylor’s 2021 preseason camp unfolded, the biggest story became the quarterback battle between Gerry Bohanon, Jacob Zeno and Blake Shapen. Three weeks into camp, Bohanon eventually won the job. When the Bears’ 2022 camp opens Friday, there will be no suspense after Dave Aranda named Shapen the starter...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor defense could be even better than last season
In an era when ridiculously talented quarterbacks and high scoring offenses get 90 percent of the publicity, Baylor proved last season there’s still a place for great defense. The Bears’ defense ranked among the best in the country in the 2021 Big 12 championship season, finishing with a phenomenal...
WacoTrib.com
Waco karate students place at national tournament
AAMA Karate School in Waco qualified nine students for the 2022 AAU National tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this summer. Six students placed in their divisions. More than 1,500 athletes from across the nation competed. Pictured at the AAMA Karate School dojo are, front row, left to right: Xhela Bonifazi,...
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
WacoTrib.com
New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion.
fox4news.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
WacoTrib.com
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
WacoTrib.com
ALICO spending $1 million on elevator upgrades
Remember the joke about the rube eyeing a New York skyscraper and marveling at how much hay it would hold. Not equating that experience to the opening of Waco’s ALICO Building 111 years ago, but locals reportedly stood awestruck at this modern marvel, with its terra cotta touches, 52-foot-deep foundation, steel frame and cutting-edge elevators.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Yelp says these are the best spots for fried catfish in Dallas
A taste of the south is what's on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Church calendar: August 6-12
Pastor’s anniversary, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-537-3387. 127th church anniversary, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Dr. James King of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Call: 254-799-6150. Wednesday. Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt...
WacoTrib.com
1 Bedroom Home in Waco - $149,000
Attention investors! Build your dream home and bring income from your rentals. Fully fenced 2.97 acres. Animals welcome. Approximately half of the property is wooded with mature oaks, the other half is cleared utility easement. The easement area can be used for animals or gardens, (no structures). Completed main cabin. Custom built to owners specs. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring, 8' walls, spray foam insulate ceiling, R-13 walls, double pane windows, PEX plumbing. Queen loft, single loft, full sized bath, oversized deck and outdoor area. Multi-flush toilet, large shower, 360 paddle fan for great air circulation, as well, control the A/C from your smart phone. Comes furnished, including the smart TV. This cabin is turn key. Water meter installed, co-op water is clean and inexpensive. Electrical pole installed. Panel on main cabin is designed for future power the second (unfinished) cabin, (no power to unfinished cabin). Water is installed in the main cabin, and also already stubbed up next to the unfinished cabin. 4 layers of road base, rock, and culvert installed for road. Large pond in wet season. Property elevation is high with good drainage toward pond. (No flooding) County zoned property with low taxes and few restrictions. Cleared area for large home. 40'-50' ready to build on. Aerobic 750 GPD Septic installed (2 years old) for both cabins and an additional 3 bath house. Unfinished cabin can be completed to your specs. A/C is prepped and ready to install. Possible short term rentals, 2.7 miles to Waco Surf.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
