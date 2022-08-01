ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
FOX59

Silver Alert for Jackson County teen canceled

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Aug. 5. The original story can be found below. JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County. Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black […]
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver

Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
Washington County, IN
Washington, IN
Washington County, IN
Washington State
Indiana Crime & Safety
vincennespbs.org

Stabbing investigation in Odon

Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
ODON, IN
cbs4indy.com

License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved the suspension.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Three Arrested on Drug Offenses, Multiple Drugs Confiscated in Mitchell

Mitchell Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies made three arrests and confiscated various drugs Wednesday while executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Grissom Avenue. Officers found Methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics and two firearms. Over 50 used hypodermic syringes were...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Jail population at 100 inmates

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham announced Tuesday morning at the commissioner’s meeting that the jail population has decreased thanks to the work of judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. The population this morning was 100 or at 56 percent capacity. “I want to thank the courts and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
wdrb.com

50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
wbiw.com

Police respond to Chuckles in Odon after a report of a man stabbed

ODON – Emergency medical services were called Chuckles on Elnora Street in Odon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call a man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.. The Air Evac medical helicopter was initially called, but declined to respond due to the weather. The...
ODON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man found dead in private pond in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

