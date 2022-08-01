Read on salemleader.com
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
Silver Alert for Jackson County teen canceled
UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Aug. 5. The original story can be found below. JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County. Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black […]
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
Bartholomew County's prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
cbs4indy.com
License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved the suspension.
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
wwbl.com
Three Arrested on Drug Offenses, Multiple Drugs Confiscated in Mitchell
Mitchell Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies made three arrests and confiscated various drugs Wednesday while executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Grissom Avenue. Officers found Methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics and two firearms. Over 50 used hypodermic syringes were...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Jail population at 100 inmates
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham announced Tuesday morning at the commissioner’s meeting that the jail population has decreased thanks to the work of judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. The population this morning was 100 or at 56 percent capacity. “I want to thank the courts and...
wbiw.com
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
wdrb.com
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
wdrb.com
50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Officials: Louisville officers seized over 50,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a shipment of fentanyl on Thursday that officials say could have been used to kill more than 50,000 people. CBP says the shipment was arriving from India, where it was manifested as medicine, and headed toward a...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
wbiw.com
Police respond to Chuckles in Odon after a report of a man stabbed
ODON – Emergency medical services were called Chuckles on Elnora Street in Odon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call a man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.. The Air Evac medical helicopter was initially called, but declined to respond due to the weather. The...
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
‘I haven’t eaten all day’ Bloomington mom arrested after child texts dad about apparent neglect
A child's text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman's arrest.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
