Seven Lakes, NC

wkml.com

Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win

A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
GRAHAM, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

