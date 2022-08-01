Read on thesevenlakesinsider.com
Related
North Carolina restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
wkml.com
Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win
A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wraltechwire.com
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
Lady A concert at Tanger Center in Greensboro postponed amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milo has never met a stranger, so you’re already his friend. But will you be his family?
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This gorgeous boy has never met a stranger! Meet Milo! He’s a four-year-old, 60-pound pitty mix and he’s an easy-going type of guy. He gets along with other dogs and loves going for walks! He’s neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s been sponsored in full […]
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
North Carolina Zoo announces death of ‘fiercely devoted’ elderly lion
ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo sadly announces the death of Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion who had been battling renal disease for several years. Reilly was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution. “He was so tolerant of his rambunctious offspring and was...
Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
The lucky player hit the jackpot to score a massive six-figure prize.
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
alamancenews.com
Graham police and ABC: Twelve Alamance County stores fail alcohol compliance check for underage store sales
Graham’s police department assisted the Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response team in conducting a compliance check on alcohol sales in June, according to a release from the police department issued Thursday, August 4. Twelve of 42 ABC-licensed establishments failed their compliance check, a 28 percent failure rate – although...
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
cbs17
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0