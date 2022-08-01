ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Rockies 4-1

The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Angels Had A Shocking Final Line In July

It’s been more of the same for the Los Angeles Angels. After starting out with the second-best record in the American League, the Halos plummeted into fourth place in the AL West division, 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros. They’ve gone through a 14-game losing skid, fired their manager,...
ANAHEIM, CA
WFAA

Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story

RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Murphy's 3 RBIs off Shohei Ohtani lead A's past Angels, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered and drove in three runs off Shohei Ohtani, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. James Kaprielian (3-5) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth as the A’s snapped their three-game losing streak by...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's

David Fletcher's return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels.The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list."I've had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright," said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain.Fletcher — who is 5 for 14 with three RBIs since coming off the IL — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall for the Angels' fourth leadoff homer...
ANAHEIM, CA

