BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Padres beat Rockies 4-1
The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Yardbarker
The Angels Had A Shocking Final Line In July
It’s been more of the same for the Los Angeles Angels. After starting out with the second-best record in the American League, the Halos plummeted into fourth place in the AL West division, 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros. They’ve gone through a 14-game losing skid, fired their manager,...
First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut
The injury to Jon Gray has opened up a spot in the rotation for a pitcher that has taken a long journey just to get to Arlington.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
FOX Sports
Murphy's 3 RBIs off Shohei Ohtani lead A's past Angels, 3-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered and drove in three runs off Shohei Ohtani, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. James Kaprielian (3-5) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth as the A’s snapped their three-game losing streak by...
Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's
David Fletcher's return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels.The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list."I've had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright," said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain.Fletcher — who is 5 for 14 with three RBIs since coming off the IL — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall for the Angels' fourth leadoff homer...
Rangers Sign Another Draft Pick
Texas has now agreed to terms with 13 of its 18 MLB Draft selections with the deadline today to wrap up negotiations with the other five.
Yardbarker
Trent Grisham's walk-off HR gives Padres sweep of Rockies in twin bill
Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies and a sweep of a day-night doubleheader. Grisham, who hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in the...
