Queer and Trans Youth Elevate Their Creative Sides at QT Art Camp’s Free Workshops

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
A symphony in the Green-Wood Catacombs, and more: 14 things to do this weekend
Spike Lee is also hosting a pop-up sale in Fort Greene in ‘Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn’ on Saturday. What’s going on in Brooklyn this weekend, you ask? Oh, the usual: Spike Lee is personally hosting a pop-up shop in Fort Greene, there’s a masterclass in tuna fishing for […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
Cut a Rug at 12 Free Dance Parties in BK this Saturday, Hosted by BK Library
In Brooklyn, even our librarians get down. Twelve dance parties—including block parties, dance workshops, silent discos, and family-friendly street fairs–are blasting everything from salsa to hip-hop in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 6, courtesy of the Brooklyn Public Library. The event is part of a city-wide dance party—with 83...
A Comprehensive Guide to the History of Brooklyn, NY
We all know Brooklyn as one of the iconic five boroughs of New York City and a coextensive area with Kings County. Its cross-cultural acceptance, captivating music, delicious food, Coney Island, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Prospect Park are some of the primary highlights known globally. Located on the western […] Click here to view original web page at www.digitaljournal.com.
Op-Ed: This Summer, Let’s All Stop to Smell the Flowers and not the Tobacco Smoke
In New York City, public health advocates have made substantial progress reducing tobacco use and proliferation in our neighborhoods in the past few decades. This is significant for New Yorkers’ quality of life since most of us live and share common spaces in apartment complexes. Our proximity to one another means that a neighbor’s decision to smoke or vape can result in one living in a home polluted by secondhand smoke, an extremely harmful exposure in the place that we spend most of our time.
‘BRING HER HOME’: Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for a week
A Brooklyn mom is pleading for her missing 14-year-old daughter’s safe return after she vanished a week ago. Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
LPC Launches Business Express Initiative as One-Stop Shop for Business Owners
NYC business owners in landmark buildings will now have an express route to access their permits. Today, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) launched a Business Express Service. “With the new LPC Business Express Service, our staff will work closely with business owners to ensure applications are reviewed...
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations. The first incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, when a 64-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform at the Atlantic […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
NYC Emergency Management and the Health Department Advise New Yorkers to Beat the Heat
Amidst a heat advisory that the National Weather Service has issued for New York—beginning Thursday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.—the New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department provided an advisory recommending that New Yorkers take the necessary precautions to beat the heat.
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
