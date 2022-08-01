The New York State Police in connection with the Orange County Child Protective Services arrested a Middletown man for sexual abuse

Read on www.theharlemvalleynews.net
Death of Florida woman leads to arrest
Wappingers Falls, New York – On August 3, 2022, the New York State Police investigated the death of a Florida woman who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive female in a vehicle. The woman identified as Victoria Barnes, aged 43 years, of Sebastian, FL, was discovered deceased by responding emergency medical personnel and New York State Police personnel.
Wappinger Fatal Crash Under Investigation
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a three-car fatal crash which occurred on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at approximately 10 am on 8/4/22. Preliminary investigation has revealed that vehicle one operated by Katherine E. Woisin (age 85 of Wappinger) was pulling out...
OBITUARY, Donald R Cady, Sr.
Donald R Cady, Sr, 88, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1934 en route to Vassar Hospital to the late George S Cady Sr and Mabel Pectal Cady. He was proud to have lived in Pleasant Valley his entire life. He attended Arlington schools, leaving the high school in 1952 to join the US Navy. He had to present signed permission from his mom to leave school at the age of 17. He served 3.5 years as a catapultist on the USS Siboney (CVE112) also known as a “Baby Flat Top Escort”. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked at Schatz Federal from 1956 to 1958 making ball bearings. He then worked at De Laval (now Alpha Laval) for 28 years. In 1981 he and his wife opened GE Masten Feed Store which is still in business. In 1961 Don married the love of his life, Pamela Williams, who survives at home.
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS RELEASES MAINTENANCE IN LIEU OF RENT (MLR) AND INDIRECT COST ALLOCATION PLAN (ICAP) REPORTS
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS RELEASES MAINTENANCE IN LIEU OF RENT (MLR) AND INDIRECT COST ALLOCATION PLAN (ICAP) REPORTS. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – The Dutchess County Comptroller’s Office has released their audit report of the 2021 Maintenance in Lieu of Rent (MLR), as well as their report of the 2021 Indirect Cost Allocation Plan (ICAP). The MLR is produced annually by the Department of Public Works, providing occupancy related costs for the maintenance of County owned buildings. The information provided in the MLR allowed the Comptroller’s Office to verify the information used in preparation of the ICAP, which is used by the Department of Community and Family Services (DCFS) to make a claim for federal reimbursement of indirect costs associated with federal grant programs the County participates in.
