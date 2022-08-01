The New York State Police in connection with the Orange County Child Protective Services arrested a Middletown man for sexual abuse

Donald R Cady, Sr, 88, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1934 en route to Vassar Hospital to the late George S Cady Sr and Mabel Pectal Cady. He was proud to have lived in Pleasant Valley his entire life. He attended Arlington schools, leaving the high school in 1952 to join the US Navy. He had to present signed permission from his mom to leave school at the age of 17. He served 3.5 years as a catapultist on the USS Siboney (CVE112) also known as a “Baby Flat Top Escort”. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked at Schatz Federal from 1956 to 1958 making ball bearings. He then worked at De Laval (now Alpha Laval) for 28 years. In 1981 he and his wife opened GE Masten Feed Store which is still in business. In 1961 Don married the love of his life, Pamela Williams, who survives at home.

PLEASANT VALLEY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO