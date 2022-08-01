Brunswick County Board of Comissioners to consider radio upgrades for first responders

Read on foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) – A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – As the shoreline continues to erode, leaders in Wrightsville Beach are hoping to complete a beach renourishment project by next summer, but an offshore obstacle is in the way. Earlier this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered around 300,000 tires underwater as...
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A former volunteer church youth worker was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor. On Tuesday afternoon, Wrightsboro Baptist Church released a statement on the arrest. Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a...
New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Texas man plead guilty to using a camera to take recordings up women’s skirts without consent at the New Hanover County Criminal Superior Court on August 2. Per a release from District Attorney Ben David, 49-year-old Gabriel Jessie Gerold was convicted in Mecklenburg...
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old...
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Police Department is currently investigating a death near the Ocean Boulevard beach access. The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are available.
