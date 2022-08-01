Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater

www.953mnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times-Union Newspaper
Three New Shows Coming To Wagon Wheel In 2023
WINONA LAKE - Members of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts Director’s Club got to hear about the 2023 summer season lineup Sunday during the Director’s Club Dinner at the Winona Heritage Room. The season will feature two musicals that the Wagon Wheel has never done before,...
Americajr.com
GALLERY: A Tour of the Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market and The Carpenters tribute band
AmericaJR’s Gloria & Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the small town of Shipshewana, Indiana. The population was 658 at the 2010 census. It is the location of the Menno-Hof Amish & Mennonite Museum, which showcases the history of the Amish and Mennonite peoples. The Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market features 26 aisles of outdoor vendors. Known as the “Midwest’s Largest Flea Market,” people from all over the country come to find deals on everything under the sun. Be sure to watch their hours though – the flea market is seasonal and open every Tuesday & Wednesday from May through September. Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of The Carpenters Once More featuring vocalists Diana Lynn. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know: We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more!
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
95.3 MNC
History Museum hosting tour of Mishawaka City Cemetery
The History Museum is hosting a guided tour of the Mishawaka City Cemetery. The tour includes exploring the historic grave sites and grave makers. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemeteries South Side of Jefferson Boulevard. ABC 57 News reports that the tour will require walking on uneven ground.
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
22 WSBT
Market Basket: PaddyShack Ice Cream moves into new location
When PaddyShack Ice Cream moved into their own space earlier this year, owners of Yummy Pizza decided to open their own cafe in the open space. Located along State Road 23 and open at the same time as the pizzeria, the new cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and specialty drinks such as espresso coffees and smoothies.
luxury-houses.net
Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis
The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
nwi.life
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
95.3 MNC
List of most affordable places to live features Fort Wayne, South Bend in Top Five
South Bend is one of the most affordable places to live in America. That’s according to a list from Niche.com, which ranks South Bend at #4 on their list for 2022. Fort Wayne topped that same list. Niche gave South Bend an overall B+ with an A- for cost...
irishsportsdaily.com
Fall Camp Special. Buy One Get One Free!
To kick off Marcus Freeman’s first season as Notre Dame’s head football coach, we are running a Fall Camp Special. Buy one month of IrishSportsDaily.com, and get one free!. Fall Camp starts on Friday, and the staff at IrishSportsDaily.com will be there to capture all the action. Practice...
hometownnewsnow.com
Four Pets Rescued, One Lost, in La Porte House Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A house fire late last week claimed the life of a pet, despite the best efforts of first responders. On Friday afternoon at about 12:45, La Porte firefighters responded to a blaze at 606 Gary Ct. near East Jefferson. According to Chief Andy Snyder, the homeowner was in the backyard at the time, when she heard crackling and popping. She tried to rescue her pets inside, but the smoke was too much.
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
irishsportsdaily.com
Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer
One look at Tyler Parker and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
95.3 MNC
JA BizTown in Elkhart hosting Community Open House on Saturday
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County is proud to announce JA BizTown will host a Community Open House on Saturday, August 6th from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in conjunction with the 2022 Lemonade Day festivities. This event, that is open to the public, will provide a sneak peek of the...
abc57.com
Man accused of hitting five-year-old, cutting off goose's head
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a five-year-old and later cut off a goose's head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joshua Rogers was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury person under 14, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, and cruelty to an animal.
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
abc57.com
Byers Softball Complex to host Men's Major Fast Pitch National Softball Championship
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend is set to host the USA Softball Men's Major Fast Pitch National Championships between August 4 and August 7. Twenty teams from ten states and Canada are set to compete for the Fast Pitch National Championship, as the city of South Bend hosts the Men's Major for the 12th time, the most of any single city in the US.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
WNDU
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
threeriversnews.com
Old library property officially sold to county
THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
