Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence J. Chenoweth
Lawrence J. “Larry” Chenoweth, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Newark to the late Bernard and Lorraine Chenoweth Sr. Larry had a long, successful and proud career in air freight logistics with WTC and Burlington Air until his retirement. He was a coach in youth sports and loved fishing, boating, football and gardening. Most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Diane Letcher Shaw
Diane Letcher Shaw of Fair Haven died peacefully, attended by her two daughters, June 30, 2022. She was 93. Diane was born March 7, 1929, in Interlaken. She was the daughter of the late Vyvyan Paul Letcher and Elsie Judd Letcher. Diane graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. After traveling abroad, Diane settled in New York City, working in advertising.
John Joseph Duffy
John Joseph Duffy died peacefully in his sleep July 12, 2022, at age 87. John was born April 26, 1935 in Newark to Josephine Zwigard Duffy and Charles Duffy and grew up in Short Hills. He graduated from St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark and went on to Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. He then went to work for Englehardt Industries in Washington, DC.
Harold A. Van Brunt
Harold A. “Van” Van Brunt, aka Butch, caught the perfect wave to a special place July 11, 2022. He was born in Red Bank and enjoyed growing up in Rumson with great friends and family. He was a 1968 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and a 1972 Findlay University graduate. Many of those friendships continued to the present, and he was so happy to reconnect with his classmates at the RFHRHS 50th class reunion.
Patricia N. Callahan
Patricia N. Callahan, Middletown, passed away July 17, 2022 at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. Born in New York City, Patricia was a longtime Middletown resident. Patricia, known informally as “Pat,” graduated from Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, in 1981. She later worked for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce-NOAA Marine Sciences Lab at Sandy Hook until she retired in 2000. Determined to complete college, Pat enrolled part-time at Montclair State University. In 2011, Pat graduated MSU with a bachelor’s degree in English – much to the delight of her family and the professors who guided her.
Lunch Break Gala Announced at Fort Monmouth
OCEANPORT – Park Loft, the new event space created from Fort Monmouth’s former 1940s Dance Hall, has been chosen as the venue for this year’s annual Lunch Break Gala, scheduled for Oct. 14. The theme this year is “Renew the Promise of Hope.”. “I’m very excited...
Margaret Alfano
Margaret Alfano, 89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022. Born Oct. 5, 1932 in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Margaret and Daniel Bryce, she had been a resident of Middletown for most of her life. Margaret was a devout Catholic and a member of the Rosary Society of...
Nonprofit Yoga Studio Expands to New Location in Red Bank
RED BANK – Ready to stretch, relax, release and even fly? A borough yoga studio – with a twist – is waiting for you. Open Heart Yoga, a nonprofit yoga studio, has opened a new location in Red Bank at the Anderson/Sickles Building located at 200 Monmouth St. July marks the organization’s first full month in its new space on the third floor.
