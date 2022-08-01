Patricia N. Callahan, Middletown, passed away July 17, 2022 at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. Born in New York City, Patricia was a longtime Middletown resident. Patricia, known informally as “Pat,” graduated from Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, in 1981. She later worked for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce-NOAA Marine Sciences Lab at Sandy Hook until she retired in 2000. Determined to complete college, Pat enrolled part-time at Montclair State University. In 2011, Pat graduated MSU with a bachelor’s degree in English – much to the delight of her family and the professors who guided her.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO