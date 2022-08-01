Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Opens Up Football Training Camp

The 105th edition and renewal of the Backyard Brawl is officially sold out, according to a tweet by Pitt football. The first of eight games set to be played between the two rivals in the renewal series will take place at Acrisure Stadium, a stadium Pitt shares with the Steelers. The stadium’s listed capacity is 68,400 but the Brawl will likely have a few more with standing room only tickets still being sold and priced at $125.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO