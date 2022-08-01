Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Opens Up Football Training Camp

Read on wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Run Game Coordinator Chad Scott Evaluates Running Backs
West Virginia run game coordinator Chad Scott spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 4, 2022. Scott offers evaluation of each running back.
Vukovcan: West Virginia Vs. Pitt is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
This story by Mike Vukovcan originally appeared on our partner site Pittsburgh Sports Now. The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard...
Watch: WVU RB Tony Mathis Touches on Expectations, What He Knows About Pitt
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. spoke to the media, including Logan Carney of WVSN, in the middle of the first week of football camp on August 3, 2022. Mathis was asked about what he brings to the running back group and what he knows about WVU’s rivalry with Pitt.
Watch: WVU OL James Gmiter Details Dynamic of Pitt Rivalry Being So Close Geographically
West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 3, 2022. Gmiter discusses weird dynamic of Pittsburgh being close to Morgantown and seeing Pitt players socially.
The Backyard Brawl Officially Sells Out
The 105th edition and renewal of the Backyard Brawl is officially sold out, according to a tweet by Pitt football. The first of eight games set to be played between the two rivals in the renewal series will take place at Acrisure Stadium, a stadium Pitt shares with the Steelers. The stadium’s listed capacity is 68,400 but the Brawl will likely have a few more with standing room only tickets still being sold and priced at $125.
