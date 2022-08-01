ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumson, NJ

Diane Letcher Shaw

Diane Letcher Shaw of Fair Haven died peacefully, attended by her two daughters, June 30, 2022. She was 93. Diane was born March 7, 1929, in Interlaken. She was the daughter of the late Vyvyan Paul Letcher and Elsie Judd Letcher. Diane graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. After traveling abroad, Diane settled in New York City, working in advertising.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
Lunch Break Gala Announced at Fort Monmouth

OCEANPORT – Park Loft, the new event space created from Fort Monmouth’s former 1940s Dance Hall, has been chosen as the venue for this year’s annual Lunch Break Gala, scheduled for Oct. 14. The theme this year is “Renew the Promise of Hope.”. “I’m very excited...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Lawrence J. Chenoweth

Lawrence J. “Larry” Chenoweth, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Newark to the late Bernard and Lorraine Chenoweth Sr. Larry had a long, successful and proud career in air freight logistics with WTC and Burlington Air until his retirement. He was a coach in youth sports and loved fishing, boating, football and gardening. Most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Alan A. Ambler

Alan A. Ambler, 46, of Middletown, passed away July 16, 2022, at home. He was a beloved brother, son, uncle and, above all, dad. Alan grew up in Middletown and graduated Middletown High School North. He attended Monmouth University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. Alan was best known for his musical abilities and his powerful singing voice. He was recognized throughout the state for fronting the band Saturday Night Fever. He was most proud of his work with his original band, Cold 30, where he was a singer and songwriter.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Margaret Alfano

Margaret Alfano, 89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022. Born Oct. 5, 1932 in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Margaret and Daniel Bryce, she had been a resident of Middletown for most of her life. Margaret was a devout Catholic and a member of the Rosary Society of...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Nonprofit Yoga Studio Expands to New Location in Red Bank

RED BANK – Ready to stretch, relax, release and even fly? A borough yoga studio – with a twist – is waiting for you. Open Heart Yoga, a nonprofit yoga studio, has opened a new location in Red Bank at the Anderson/Sickles Building located at 200 Monmouth St. July marks the organization’s first full month in its new space on the third floor.
RED BANK, NJ

