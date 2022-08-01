Alan A. Ambler, 46, of Middletown, passed away July 16, 2022, at home. He was a beloved brother, son, uncle and, above all, dad. Alan grew up in Middletown and graduated Middletown High School North. He attended Monmouth University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. Alan was best known for his musical abilities and his powerful singing voice. He was recognized throughout the state for fronting the band Saturday Night Fever. He was most proud of his work with his original band, Cold 30, where he was a singer and songwriter.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO