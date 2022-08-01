Anthony Marrone begins service as LA County acting fire chief

theavtimes.com
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
theavtimes.com
LA County supervisors set ballot measure allowing sheriff removal
As expected, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would give the board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The board made the move on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting. If...
Fired veteran LAPD sergeant seeks reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
PLANetizen
This Street Treatment Fights Extreme Heat
Unlike leafier neighborhoods, Pacoima lacks a robust tree cover that would provide shade and cool neighborhood streets. | Cbl62 / Pacoima, California. An innovative project in Pacoima, a community in the Los Angeles area, is using an epoxy acrylic coating to reflect heat that would otherwise be absorbed by asphalt and make the neighborhood hotter. “The coating is being applied to nearly 1 million square feet of roads, playgrounds and parking lots in a 10-block-area around [Hubert H. Humphrey Memorial Park]. About 7,300 people live within a half mile.” As Todd Woody reports in Bloomberg, “A 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that the use of such coatings in two Los Angeles neighborhoods decreased pavement temperatures up to 10°.”
Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation in September
The City of Burbank on Tuesday announced temporary irrigation restrictions due repairs being made to the upper feeder that brings water in from the Colorado River Aqueduct. "Burbank must temporarily stop all outdoor irrigation for two weeks, from September 6-20, 2022, due to a limited water supply," the city press release stated. "Residents and businesses must adjust their sprinklers and automated irrigation systems, so they do not run during this period. Hand watering will be allowed during the two-week period." The release notes that Burbank is solely dependent on water from the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project. Because of drought...
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
UPS driver settles suit alleging L.A. school worker doused her with urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby officially retiring Saturday after 38-year career
Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby is expected to officially retire on Saturday, ending a 38-year career in firefighting.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Officials Warned of Potential for Violence on Library Grounds Where They had Contracted for Unarmed Guards
August 2, 2022 - City officials were warned of dangerous conditions on the grounds of the central Santa Monica Public Library well in advance of the fatal stabbing Friday evening in the north courtyard of the building. Santa Monica property and business owner John Alle has been recording the takeover...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
2urbangirls.com
Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard
LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
