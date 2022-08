Erika Dwyer was welcomed into her eternal home by her Lord and Savior on August 1, 2022. She had longed for this for quite some time, as her earthly body was wearing out and she greatly missed her husband of 50 years, Jerry Dwyer. The desire of her heart was to hear Jesus say to her "Well done, good and faithful servant."

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO