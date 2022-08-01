Utah State Soccer Recognized for Academic Excellence

LOGAN, Utah - Former Utah State Aggie Brandon Horvath has signed his first professional contract, joining Saint-Quentin of the second division on French basketball. Saint-Quentin is located in the north east of France along the border of Belgium. The team finished third during the 2021-22 season, wrapping up the season with an overall mark of 22-12. Horvath earned third-team all-Mountain West honors a season ago, appearing and starting in each the Aggies' 34 games during the year. He finished second on the team with 472 points, averaging 13.9 points per game and scoring in double figures in all but eight contests. Horvath also finished second on the team on the glass, pulling down 223 rebounds and logging a double-double in three games. He led the team with 18 blocks during the year and finished third on the team in assists, totaling 91 during the season.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO