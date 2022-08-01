Utah State Soccer Recognized for Academic Excellence

utahstateaggies.com
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Announces 2022 Cross Country Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head cross country coach Artie Gulden announced the Aggies' 2022 schedule, which includes a pair of home meets, on Wednesday. The Aggies officially open the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host the Sagebrush Invitational at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. This is the first of two home meets for USU, which will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational on Friday, Oct. 7.
utahstateaggies.com
Brandon Horvath Signs Professional Contract in France
LOGAN, Utah - Former Utah State Aggie Brandon Horvath has signed his first professional contract, joining Saint-Quentin of the second division on French basketball. Saint-Quentin is located in the north east of France along the border of Belgium. The team finished third during the 2021-22 season, wrapping up the season with an overall mark of 22-12. Horvath earned third-team all-Mountain West honors a season ago, appearing and starting in each the Aggies' 34 games during the year. He finished second on the team with 472 points, averaging 13.9 points per game and scoring in double figures in all but eight contests. Horvath also finished second on the team on the glass, pulling down 223 rebounds and logging a double-double in three games. He led the team with 18 blocks during the year and finished third on the team in assists, totaling 91 during the season.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Basketball Welcomes McKenzie Mangino to Coaching Staff
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head women's basketball coach Kayla Ard announced the hiring of McKenzie Mangino as an assistant coach on Tuesday. "McKenzie fits exactly what we need to finalize the staff dynamics," Ard said. "She is a hard worker that is passionate about being at Utah State. We are excited to add her to the family and I can't wait to work alongside her."
Comments / 0