An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut
The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Patriots Gillette Stadium Practice: Hoyer Back With Vengeance
Everything you need to know from the New England Patriots' in-stadium practice for 2022 training camp.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady excused from Friday practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears
The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons. He played nine games for Tampa...
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
NBC Sports
Browns sign Lavert Hill
Cornerback Lavert Hill is headed to Cleveland. The Browns announced Hill’s signing on Friday. Cornerback Reggie Robinson II was waived in a corresponding move. Hill played at Michigan before going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Chiefs and spent most of that year on their practice squad. He’s also had practice squad stints with the Eagles, Cardinals, and 49ers without making any regular season appearances.
Jimmy Johnson responds to Jerry Jones: I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?”. Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years...
NBC Sports
Lance, 49ers' top receivers not on same page on back-to-back plays
SANTA CLARA -- The growing pains of transitioning to a new quarterback were apparent Wednesday on back-to-back plays during 49ers practice. Quarterback Trey Lance unleashed a deep throw down the right sideline that landed nowhere close to the nearest receiver, Brandon Aiyuk. On the next snap, Lance’s pass intended for...
NBC Sports
Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot
The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
NBC Sports
Lance solid on Day 8 of 49ers camp, but offense a little rusty
SANTA CLARA -- Sometimes, a day off is needed. But other times, it causes a little rust, and that's what it did for the 49ers' offense on Day 8 of training camp on Friday. There were multiple pre-snap infractions by the offense, including one play where nearly everyone on the offense committed a false start except center Daniel Brunskill, who had still not snapped the ball.
