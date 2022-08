Broncos Activate WR KJ Hamler From PUP List

The Denver Broncos offense is looking to take a big step forward in the 2022 season. With Russell Wilson under center, and a talented assortment of playmakers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, the pieces are in place for the Broncos to put points on the board consistently in 2022. Their playmaking depth may have taken a hit this morning, though, as wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a leg injury.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO