Fire restrictions in place for North Cascades in Chelan County

kafe.com
Cow Canyon Fire near border of Yakima, Kittitas counties triggers immediate evacuations
UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3: The Cow Canyon Fire is burning across at least 200 acres of land in Wenas, a community near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to fire and emergency responders from across the region. DNR officials say Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: More evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — More evacuations have been issued as the Cow Canyon Fire burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg is now estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is currently burning in the Wenas area in Yakima County. A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation is in place for Maloy and...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
nbcrightnow.com
Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest responded to seven fires in as many days. Most of the fires were small and caused by people. First, the Fortune Creek fire started on July 25 but is currently contained and under control. It was about 21 miles from Cle Elum and burned about a tenth of a mile. No cause has been determined yet.
kpq.com
Voters Approving Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Voters in both Chelan and Douglas County are approving Proposition 1, although by much different margins. Proposition 1 was put on the ballot by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 as a proposal to combine both districts along with increasing their levy rates. Brian Brett,...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Again Allowing Streateries on Valley Mall Parkway
Streateries could be popping up again on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee after the city council unanimously passed a temporary ordinance Tuesday night. The temporary ordinance follows similar measures passed in 2020 and 2021 to help businesses survive during Governor Inslee's "Stay Home - Stay Healthy" COVID-19 proclamations. The orders severely limited the indoor occupancy for local businesses.
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
kpq.com
House Fire in Malaga
Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
nbcrightnow.com
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
kpq.com
UPS Again Leasing Old WSDOT Property
UPS will pay the City of Wenatchee $60,000 for the temporary use of the old Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) administrative building site on North Wenatchee Avenue. The six month lease will allow UPS to start up its portable distribution center early this year. The city previously leased the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
kpq.com
Two Finalists To Redevelop Chelan PUD Site Are “Shortlisted”
The two firms named as finalists to redevelop the Chelan County PUD complex – commonly known as the 5th Street Redevelopment Project – are getting a closer look. PUD commissioners on Monday voted to officially shortlist both developers into the next process, which will call on the firms to provide further information and clarification about their proposals.
kpq.com
Sales Down, Listings Up in Wenatchee Home Market
Real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to show the local market is slowing. According to July data from Pacific Appraisal Associates, the median sales price for a residential home fell for the second time in three months to $500,000. Total sales are down 10% from the same time...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ncwlife.com
Bomb threat suspect accused of another bomb threat while in jail
WENATCHEE — The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat, this time from inside the jail. Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, of East Wenatchee has been held in the...
kpq.com
Crime On The Rise In Wenatchee Valley
Crime is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Police Chief, Steve Crown, says a report released by the Washington Association of Sheriff’s & Police Chiefs on July 19 detailed the sobering statistics. “There was an eleven percent increase in crime in 2021 from 2020.”. Crown adds the...
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
