Chelan County, WA

Fire restrictions in place for North Cascades in Chelan County

kafe.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kafe.com

ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest responded to seven fires in as many days. Most of the fires were small and caused by people. First, the Fortune Creek fire started on July 25 but is currently contained and under control. It was about 21 miles from Cle Elum and burned about a tenth of a mile. No cause has been determined yet.
WENATCHEE, WA
Chelan County, WA
kpq.com

Voters Approving Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

Voters in both Chelan and Douglas County are approving Proposition 1, although by much different margins. Proposition 1 was put on the ballot by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 as a proposal to combine both districts along with increasing their levy rates. Brian Brett,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Again Allowing Streateries on Valley Mall Parkway

Streateries could be popping up again on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee after the city council unanimously passed a temporary ordinance Tuesday night. The temporary ordinance follows similar measures passed in 2020 and 2021 to help businesses survive during Governor Inslee's "Stay Home - Stay Healthy" COVID-19 proclamations. The orders severely limited the indoor occupancy for local businesses.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

House Fire in Malaga

Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
MALAGA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

UPS Again Leasing Old WSDOT Property

UPS will pay the City of Wenatchee $60,000 for the temporary use of the old Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) administrative building site on North Wenatchee Avenue. The six month lease will allow UPS to start up its portable distribution center early this year. The city previously leased the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Finalists To Redevelop Chelan PUD Site Are “Shortlisted”

The two firms named as finalists to redevelop the Chelan County PUD complex – commonly known as the 5th Street Redevelopment Project – are getting a closer look. PUD commissioners on Monday voted to officially shortlist both developers into the next process, which will call on the firms to provide further information and clarification about their proposals.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Sales Down, Listings Up in Wenatchee Home Market

Real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to show the local market is slowing. According to July data from Pacific Appraisal Associates, the median sales price for a residential home fell for the second time in three months to $500,000. Total sales are down 10% from the same time...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Crime On The Rise In Wenatchee Valley

Crime is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Police Chief, Steve Crown, says a report released by the Washington Association of Sheriff’s & Police Chiefs on July 19 detailed the sobering statistics. “There was an eleven percent increase in crime in 2021 from 2020.”. Crown adds the...
WENATCHEE, WA

