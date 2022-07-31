‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate Malibu wedding ceremony

Jodie Sweetin didn't have a lot of time to pull her wedding look together, but fortunately, the first dress she tried on was the one. "I had some amazing dress designers that were like, 'Oh, we'll create something.' And I was like, 'Great, the wedding's in, like, 75 days,'" Sweetin tells PEOPLE of her quick search for the perfect dress to marry her boyfriend of five years, Mescal Wasilewski. The short time frame meant that something custom-made was off the table, so she and her daughters got to work finding a dress off the rack.

