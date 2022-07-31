‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate Malibu wedding ceremony

fox40jackson.com
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s Family Album With Son Billy Through the Years: Photos
His Full House! After playing TV’s beloved Uncle Jesse (and eventual father to twins Nicky and Alex) on the ABC sitcom, John Stamos became a proud papa in real life after his son Billy was born. “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” the Big Shot star captioned a […]
Jodie Sweetin Says She Picked the First Wedding Dress She Tried On: 'It Was Perfect'
Jodie Sweetin didn't have a lot of time to pull her wedding look together, but fortunately, the first dress she tried on was the one. "I had some amazing dress designers that were like, 'Oh, we'll create something.' And I was like, 'Great, the wedding's in, like, 75 days,'" Sweetin tells PEOPLE of her quick search for the perfect dress to marry her boyfriend of five years, Mescal Wasilewski. The short time frame meant that something custom-made was off the table, so she and her daughters got to work finding a dress off the rack.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reveals How She and Husband Nick Lachey Celebrated Their Anniversary
NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey recently celebrated 11 years of marriage to her husband, musician Nick Lachey. Vanessa plays Jane Tennant on the CBS drama and looks forward to coming back for another season. Yes, she and her team will return to tackle new cases. What about the anniversary, though? She offered some insights into the event during an interview with E! News.
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Renee Zellweger and Boyfriend Ant Anstead Pack on the PDA Following a Soccer Championship Game: Photos
Showing her support! Renée Zellweger was by Ant Anstead‘s side as he won against a championship soccer game — and the actress offered her boyfriend a celebratory kiss. In photos from the game on Sunday, July 17, Zellweger, 53, watched Anstead, 43, play before his team scored the winning goal. Following the big accomplishment, the couple packed on the PDA on the field.
Christina Hall’s Ex Ant Anstead Comments on Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Baby News
Christina Hall’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, commented publicly about Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s baby news.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More
Swept up in love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven. The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while […]
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
Ben Affleck gets dressed in bathroom for wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck has provided a glimpse into his improvised changing room for his wedding to Jennifer Lopez - the chapel’s bathroom. This video shows the actor in his suit after changing in the bathroom. The couple, who first got engaged in 2002 and later called it off, got married...
Gwen Stefani Shares New Video From Her Wedding to Blake Shelton on Their First Anniversary [Watch]
To celebrate her one-year anniversary of marriage to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shared some previously unseen video clips from their wedding day, which capture some of the most intimate and memorable moments from the ceremony. "1 year down, forever to go," she captions her anniversary post, setting the montage video...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from Sarah Hyland's tropical bachelorette
Sarah Hyland is getting married to Wells Adams but before she does she had one last HURRAH with her gal pals! One of her bridesmaids many of you will recognize is former Hight School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens, who over the weekend took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family star's tropical bachelorette.
Bradley Cooper's Famous Former Flames Over The Years: Photos
This week it was revealed that the Silver Linings Playbook actor has been dating political aide Huma Abedin for months. However, she is not the first woman to be swept off her feet by Cooper. Scroll through the gallery to see all of Bradley Cooper's famous exes. Article continues below...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Out in Zebra-Print at First Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Goes NUDE on 53rd Birthday for JLo Body. It's the stage debut of Jennifer Affleck. Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30, marking her first performance since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this month.
