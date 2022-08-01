RENTON, Wash. (AP) — As recent years have shown, keeping their running backs healthy for an entire season has been an issue for the Seattle Seahawks. So while the Seahawks are going into this season with the intention of using Rashaad Penny as their featured back, it seems more likely the depth of Seattle’s running backs room — especially with the expected style of the offense — will be tested at some point. Penny closed last season in an impressive manner, which Seattle hopes is a precursor for this year, but he also has a lengthy injury history. That’s where rookie Ken Walker III comes in. And Deejay Dallas, going into his third season. And Travis Homer entering his fourth year. If the Seahawks are going to lean heavily on the run game to be productive offensively, especially with the uncertainty at quarterback, it’s going to take more than one ball carrier to get that done.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO