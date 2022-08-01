HIGH SCHOOL GOLF – Rain drowns opener for Coffee County Monday

www.thunder1320.com
An Easy Guide To Roaring River Falls: A Hidden Tennessee Waterfall
Venturing off the beaten path often leads to the most beautiful destinations, such as Roaring River Falls in Cookeville, Tennessee. A gorgeous Tennessee waterfall only a short walk from the trailhead is always an excellent adventure for your itinerary. This article will give an easy and quick rundown of everything...
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
Uncle Dave Macon Days Festival on October 7th - 8th / Tickets Available Now
Tickets for the Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8 are now on sale! Join the excitement. Take advantage of the Early Bird Special. Get your tickets for Friday night October 7, 5-10:30pm, $12 and Saturday, October 8, Gates Open at 11 Festival from 1-10:30pm $15. To buy your tickets now,...
Murfreesboro City Schools Announce Cason Lane Academy Leadership Team
(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), has announced the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
‘Demented, twisted, monstrous’: Shelbyville victim reacts to shooter’s apology
For the first time, we are hearing from a judge’s son accused of murdering a man in Nashville and then shooting a Shelbyville woman in the face.
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
TCS receives nearly $80,000 from Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence
During the summer months, Tullahoma City Schools received exciting news as it learned that the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence had approved several grant requests totaling $79,999.02. “I am so thankful for the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “This foundation continues to...
Rebecca Sue Lesley
Rebecca Sue Lesley, of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her residence at the age of 59. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 12 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Rebecca was the daughter of the late John and Jo Ann Broaddus Parsons. She graduated Tullahoma Highschool in 1981, was ham radio operator and volunteered with Walk to Emmaus. She also had a love for animals. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ernie Parsons and sister, Patricia McArthur. She is survived by her husband, Doug Lesley of Tullahoma, TN; brother, Rick Parsons (Ida) of Tullahoma, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.
Maury County Fire Department helps deliver baby girl in church parking lot
First responders at the Maury County Fire Department were in for quite the exciting night when they arrived on the scene of a baby being born in a church parking lot. The call was made last Monday, July 25 at 1 a.m.
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Murfreesboro Police Report that Residents Continues to Leave their Vehicles Unlocked - Vehicle Break-ins Continue
Over the past 3-weeks, 22-vehicles have been reported as stolen in Murfreesboro. Making it easier on thieves, many people are leaving the keys to their car inside their rides, while others are leaving their cars unattended and running. Another concern is the number of vehicle break-ins. Public Information Officer Larry...
Amanda Borden Has Been Located, Wanted For Questioning In Putnam County Homicide
UPDATE: 08/03/22 – Thanks to the public’s assistance and the diligent efforts of PCSO Warrants Division, the suspect has been located. (Source, Putnam Co. Sherriff’s Press Release) On Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 10:30 A.M. that “a man...
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road
Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
UPDATE: Two Life Sentences in Terry Barber Murder Case, One Suspect to Appear in Court this January
Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve. 42-Year-old Farrar will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. 23-Year-old Gailey will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.
Partin breezes to second term as Coffee County Sheriff
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin had many obstacles in his way to a second term in office. He cleared the final ones on Thursday night. Partin easily defeated Independent challengers Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell to win another four-year term as Coffee County Sheriff. It is the second win in the past few months for Partin, who easily outpaced Republican challenger Alethia Rawn in the May primary.
