HIGH SCHOOL GOLF – Rain drowns opener for Coffee County Monday

Rebecca Sue Lesley, of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her residence at the age of 59. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 12 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Rebecca was the daughter of the late John and Jo Ann Broaddus Parsons. She graduated Tullahoma Highschool in 1981, was ham radio operator and volunteered with Walk to Emmaus. She also had a love for animals. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ernie Parsons and sister, Patricia McArthur. She is survived by her husband, Doug Lesley of Tullahoma, TN; brother, Rick Parsons (Ida) of Tullahoma, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.

