Coffee County, TN

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF – Rain drowns opener for Coffee County Monday

 3 days ago
consistentlycurious.com

An Easy Guide To Roaring River Falls: A Hidden Tennessee Waterfall

Venturing off the beaten path often leads to the most beautiful destinations, such as Roaring River Falls in Cookeville, Tennessee. A gorgeous Tennessee waterfall only a short walk from the trailhead is always an excellent adventure for your itinerary. This article will give an easy and quick rundown of everything...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Announce Cason Lane Academy Leadership Team

(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), has announced the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

TCS receives nearly $80,000 from Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence

During the summer months, Tullahoma City Schools received exciting news as it learned that the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence had approved several grant requests totaling $79,999.02. “I am so thankful for the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “This foundation continues to...
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Rebecca Sue Lesley

Rebecca Sue Lesley, of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her residence at the age of 59. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 12 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Rebecca was the daughter of the late John and Jo Ann Broaddus Parsons. She graduated Tullahoma Highschool in 1981, was ham radio operator and volunteered with Walk to Emmaus. She also had a love for animals. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ernie Parsons and sister, Patricia McArthur. She is survived by her husband, Doug Lesley of Tullahoma, TN; brother, Rick Parsons (Ida) of Tullahoma, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.
TULLAHOMA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
newstalk941.com

Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road

Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Two Life Sentences in Terry Barber Murder Case, One Suspect to Appear in Court this January

Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve. 42-Year-old Farrar will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. 23-Year-old Gailey will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.
CHRISTIANA, TN
thunder1320.com

Partin breezes to second term as Coffee County Sheriff

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin had many obstacles in his way to a second term in office. He cleared the final ones on Thursday night. Partin easily defeated Independent challengers Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell to win another four-year term as Coffee County Sheriff. It is the second win in the past few months for Partin, who easily outpaced Republican challenger Alethia Rawn in the May primary.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

