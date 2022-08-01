Suspected intoxicated bike rider charged in accident

wajr.com
Man charged after troopers find dozens of Suboxone strips in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers say they found dozens of Suboxone strips while on patrol in Marion County. Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid dependence, but the substance can be addictive itself. On Wednesday, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police […]
WDTV
Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon man facing felony charge after Tuesday incident
BUCKHANNON — A local man was arrested on Tuesday, August 2 and is now facing a felony charge. On Saturday, January 29, 2022, Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy Cole Bender observed a black 2000 Dodge Dakota with a loud exhaust and no rear compartment glass going northbound on Fifth Street in Buckhannon. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle on Route 33 in the eastbound lane, where he initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, later identified as 55-year-old Ernest Lee McFarlin.
Metro News
Bicyclist charged in accident
MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek. Police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident at around 9 p.m. Friday and observed both with damage....
WDTV
Morgantown man accused of making fake bomb ‘to get a reaction’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said he made a fake bomb “to get a reaction.”. Officers were dispatched to a store on Cheat Rd. in Morgantown regarding a suspicious event Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrived on scene and spoke...
Lewis County Deputies searching for home confinement escapee
LINN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor to escape home confinement. In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, left his Ellis Road residence in Linn, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his […]
WDTV
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report in a fatal Randolph County mining accident from August 2021. The accident took place on Aug. 11 at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Cater-Roag Coal Company. 53-year-old Timothy Collins was a...
3 arrested after high speed pursuit
On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
wajr.com
Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
Man arrested for Arson at Holiday Inn
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on a Felony Warrant for First Degree Arson at the Elkins Holiday Inn on Friday. According to reports from the Randolph Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a tip at approximately midnight on Friday, 7/29/22 that Timothy McDonald was parked at the Elkins Holiday Inn.
Elkins man accused of trying to burn own home down arrested
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down who the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office warned was at large last week has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. The fire happened on June 14. According to the criminal complaint against Timothy Roy McDonald, responding […]
Metro News
State Police: Deadly Summersville shooting involved business partners
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — State police say a shooting last week that left three people dead, including the gunman, is believed to have been fueled by a dispute among business partners. “The male victim of the shooting and the shooter were co-lease owners of the business itself, so that’s the...
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
POLICE: Craigsville man opens fire in grocery store
CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff William Nunley of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed details regarding a shooting involving a Craigsville man and deputies in a U-Save Food Store yesterday, July 27, 2022. Nicholas County Emergency 911 received complaints of a man acting disorderly around 11:30 p.m. in a local grocery store in Craigsville. The […]
Big Daddy Guns issues fundraising challenge, puts The Deck location on the line
MORGANTOWN -- The ongoing saga of Big Daddy Guns and Protect Morgantown took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the firearms retailer issued a public fundraising challenge to the local com. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Elkins woman arrested for trespassing
DAILY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Elkins woman was arrested on Tuesday following a trespassing incident in Daily. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. L. R. Elbon and Cpl. S. D Kyle were dispatched to Daily on Tuesday, 7/26/22 regarding a trespassing complaint. The caller,...
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
LA man sentenced for role in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Los Angeles man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a Texas-to-Morgantown methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation Wednesday. Francisco Chanes was one of 25 people indicted back in 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled […]
