Suspected intoxicated bike rider charged in accident

BUCKHANNON — A local man was arrested on Tuesday, August 2 and is now facing a felony charge. On Saturday, January 29, 2022, Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy Cole Bender observed a black 2000 Dodge Dakota with a loud exhaust and no rear compartment glass going northbound on Fifth Street in Buckhannon. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle on Route 33 in the eastbound lane, where he initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, later identified as 55-year-old Ernest Lee McFarlin.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO