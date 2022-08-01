ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Suspected intoxicated bike rider charged in accident

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 3 days ago
MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek. Police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident at around 9 p.m. Friday and observed both with damage....
MILL CREEK, WV
