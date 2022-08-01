Read on www.pinstripealley.com
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom addresses Xander Bogaerts’ harsh MLB trade deadline criticisms
The Boston Red Sox turned many heads ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts did not sound impressed at all by the moves pulled by the club’s front office that’s headed by general manager Chaim Bloom. Bogaerts sounded particularly critical of the trade that...
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
3 reasons Yankees’ 2022 MLB trade deadline fell short yet again
Happy with the New York Yankees trade deadline? There’s certainly a reason to be optimistic, but perhaps you’ve been fooled. The flurry of Yankees moves (outside of the final one) was largely take positively, but the lack of impact trades during general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure, especially over the last 10 years or so, might’ve made some fans think that his decisions at the 2022 deadline were deviations from the mean.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi
Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
Pinstripe Alley
Final thoughts on the trade deadline.
I was going to add this in the comments section of the poll, but it seems better, and as long as a fanpost. To be fair - Going into the deadline, the Yankees had some significant areas in need of upgrade and they accomplished most of what they tried to do.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Yankees Clayton Beeter’s Girlfriend, Erin Burk
MLB fans have high expectations of pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the New York Yankees received in the Joey Gallo trade. Another person who thinks highly of Beeter and wants him to succeed is his girlfriend, Erin Burk. They are high-school lovebirds and do not shy away from showing their love on social media. Sometimes, she travels across the country to support her boyfriend, and occasionally he shares appreciation posts for her on social media. Fans are curious to know more about Clayton Beeter’s girlfriend, Erin Burk. So, get to know her here in our Erin Burk wiki.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Cardinals 4: Missed chances, blown lead doom Bombers to loss
If you were to be given a box score of this game with everything visible except the runs, you would probably think the Yankees won this game fairly easily. They outhit the Cardinals 10-5 and drew five walks. Several members of the heart of the order had multi-hit games, including Aaron Judge, Matt Carpenter, and Josh Donaldson. Although there were no home runs, that still seems like a pretty good recipe for an above average offensive game.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
The Ringer
The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports
Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
