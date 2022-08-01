ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Will nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Stock Go Next After It Has Gained 9.51% in a Week?

 2 days ago
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today

Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased. You’re reading a free article...
3 Dividend ETF Picks For August 2022

After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.
Analyzing Edwards Lifesciences's Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences's (NYSE:EW) short percent of float has risen 6.93% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.66 million shares sold short, which is 1.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Moderna Q2 Earnings: Earnings Beat, COVID-19 Inventory Write-Off, Additional Share Buyback

Moderna Inc MRNA reports a Q2 EPS of $5.24, compared to the $6.46 posted a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59. Revenue was $4.75 billion compared to $4.34 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $4.07 billion. Sequentially sales declined almost 22% from $6.1 billion. Product sales were $4.5 billion, +8% Y/Y, primarily driven by a higher average selling price due to the customer mix.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.
Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Trinity Industries (TRN), Diageo (DEO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Victory Capital Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Victory Capital Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12. Victory Capital Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Charles River Q2 Earnings

Charles River CRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles River beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.74. Revenue was up $58.52 million from the same...
Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 . Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same...
CNX Resources's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, CNX Resources CNX earned $33.36 million, a 103.61% increase from the preceding quarter. CNX Resources's sales decreased to $473.00 million, a 0.21% change since Q1. In Q1, CNX Resources brought in $474.00 million in sales but lost $922.94 million in earnings. Why Is ROIC...
