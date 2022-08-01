Where Will nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Stock Go Next After It Has Gained 9.51% in a Week?

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO