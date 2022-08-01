Rural Drumright man jailed on $30,000 bail on third domestic violence charge

Read on www.1600kush.com
Ex-convict jailed on $30,000 bail on multiple charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 60-year-old ex-convict has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 7 preliminary hearing on charges of exposing himself at an apartment complex in Stillwater, threatening to beat up a woman who called police, spray-painting a door as well as two windows there, and being intoxicated in public.
Man charged with killing Oklahoma County cellmate
A man who is already in the Oklahoma County Detention Center is being charged in connection with his cellmate's murder.
Suspect Arrested After Accident with a Stolen Vehicle in Stillwater
Media release (Stillwater PD) (Stillwater, Okla) — On August 5, 2022 at 1:46 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to 2400 E. 7th in reference to a vehicle accident. It was reported that a vehicle had just struck a trailer house and the driver was trying to leave. As...
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
Wichita Eagle
10-year-old kidnapped after baseball practice punches man to escape, Oklahoma cops say
When an Oklahoma mom arrived at the baseball fields to pick up her 10-year-old son after practice, she reported he was nowhere to be found. Other parents and players were already looking for him, she told authorities when calling for help. Oklahoma City police officers were responding to the missing...
okcfox.com
Okla. County DA seeks life without parole sentence for 17 year old involved in shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County District Attorney (DA) is pursuing a life without parole sentence for a 17-year-old involved in the murder of an 88-year-old woman. Three people have been arrested for the murder of Velma Walker, who was shot to death while on her porch. The...
KOCO
Two women injured, suspect in custody after shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two women were injured during a shooting overnight in north Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired in a parking lot near Northwest 125th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said officers found a pickup truck with more than a dozen bullet holes. Three people...
Docs: Alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
Tulsa police say woman’s death in July ruled homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman’s death was ruled a homicide after she died at a hospital last month. Jackie Littrell, 57, died at a Claremore hospital on July 11. Police were notified on July 20 that her death was ruled a homicide due to internal...
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant remains issued in injury accident case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs July 29-31
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
KTUL
Sand Springs PD identify 3 suspects from officer-involved chase, shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three individuals involved in the chase and shooting from August 1. Brandon Beaty, 31, is in custody. Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, are not in custody. Aubrey Beaty was arrested but medically released for reasons not...
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
One dead, one wounded in southside shooting
Oklahoma City's 45 homicide of 2022 occurred on the south side Monday, August 1. There are no suspects or arrests so far. The post One dead, one wounded in southside shooting appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
poncacitynow.com
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
News On 6
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
Ponca City News
17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
