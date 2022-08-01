ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drumright, OK

Rural Drumright man jailed on $30,000 bail on third domestic violence charge

1600kush.com

Ex-convict jailed on $30,000 bail on multiple charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 60-year-old ex-convict has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 7 preliminary hearing on charges of exposing himself at an apartment complex in Stillwater, threatening to beat up a woman who called police, spray-painting a door as well as two windows there, and being intoxicated in public.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Suspect Arrested After Accident with a Stolen Vehicle in Stillwater

Media release (Stillwater PD) (Stillwater, Okla) — On August 5, 2022 at 1:46 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to 2400 E. 7th in reference to a vehicle accident. It was reported that a vehicle had just struck a trailer house and the driver was trying to leave. As...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
SHAWNEE, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant remains issued in injury accident case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs July 29-31

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Ponca City News

17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca

Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK

