Police say Louisville man driving stolen vehicle crashed into Okolona home

Wave 3
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses over the past few months. Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief. According to arrest reports, Terry...
WLKY.com
Three people shot in Shawnee; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting in Shawnee after three men were shot Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. When they arrived, they said they located one man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
Wave 3
Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot, killed inside a car in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Old Louisville, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street, near West Oak Street, around 6 p.m. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Wave 3
Police investigating after woman dropped off at hospital after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after she shows up with birdshot wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7 p.m., officers received a call to Norton Hospital on East Chestnut Street for a woman who had been dropped off with shooting injuries, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
wdrb.com
2 injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Police found a...
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
wdrb.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
WHAS 11
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wdrb.com
Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
