GRIFF’s Joys & Concerns Featuring Pastor Mike Jr. “I Feel A Breakthrough”

By Get Up!
 3 days ago

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

Pastor Mike Jr . joins GRIFF, also known as “Brother Elect” for this morning’s hilarious “ Joys & Concerns ” segment. Brother Elect tells the Get Up! Church he feels a breakthrough is coming and God is moving him in the right direction.

You definitely want to hear this! Listen below!

