Anticipating Cold Weather, Ticket Sales Launch for Return of Lightscape to Brooklyn Botanic Garden

This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Bay Ridge, Red Hook, Ditmas Park and Brooklyn Heights. How did they fare?. This spacious one-bedroom co-op in Bay Ridge appears move-in ready, with immaculate wood floors, arched openings and a tidy updated bathroom with attractive original tile and fixtures. It’s on the third floor of 601 79th Street in Bay Ridge. This former Co-op of the Day sold in May for the asking price of $359,000.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO