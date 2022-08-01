ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott Invites Mayors of NYC, DC to Texas-Mexico Border

 4 days ago
Comments / 20

HereForThePopcorn
4d ago

They will keep denying yet looking for help after Baddass Abbot keeps dropping them in sanctuary citites... On another note... This is why we made Hellfire Missiles...

queen of sarcasm
4d ago

No, they don’t want to see our struggle. They’re afraid we’ll send them 1,000’s more!

Mary Just Mary
4d ago

invite everyone who would like to come... i guarantee no democrat will come... they won't be able to deny it's a problem anymore if they do

