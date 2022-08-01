Rams' OC Liam Coen: Second Year WR Ben Skowronek A 'Guy We Can Rely On'

Coen talked about Skowronek ahead of his second season in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams have no shortage of weapons on the offensive side of the ball for coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford to work with.

Those weapons would help the Rams make a run to Super Bowl LVI, where they beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Chief among those weapons is superstar receiver Cooper Kupp , fresh off a historically dominant 2021 season.

Over the offseason, the Rams would also go out and sign receiver Allen Robinson to stack the offense even more in their pursuit of another Super Bowl ring. However, while Kupp and Robinson are undoubtedly the top dogs for the Rams, other receivers could play an increased role in 2022.

Namely second-year receiver Ben Skowronek, who offensive coordinator Liam Coen at times forgets is entering his second season.

"To be honest with you, really, even when I first met Ben, he doesn't have that year two vibe," Coen said. "He's the type of guy that a lot of the coaches trust both offensively and on the special teams unit. So, definitely a guy that we can rely on."

"We know we can line up and play multiple different positions. So, Ben's going to continue to grow and hopefully make some of those plays and continue to gain [QB] Matthew's [Stafford] trust.”

Skowronek did not make a huge impact in 2021 and his stats, which don't jump off the page, reflect that. He hauled in only 11 receptions for 133 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

However, he could see a bigger role early in the 2022 season behind Kupp and Robinson , as well on special teams. With the potential for Van Jefferson to miss time to start the season, Skowronek could step up and fill a need for the Rams' offense. He likely won't put up All-Pro numbers, but he has gained the trust of Stafford and Coen, which bodes well for the second-year receiver.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.