Murder charges filed in Camden County missing persons case

Ashland man sentenced for grazing victim with a bullet inside Hartsburg home
A Boone County man is sentenced for firing shots inside a Hartsburg home last year. Jimmy Bittle, III, of Ashland, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Bittle was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021. A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Investigators also arrested Jacoby...
Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Olean man is facing multiple charges following a fatal April 5 crash on Highway 52 in Miller County. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Chester McComb with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree involuntary manslaughter and failure to drive on the right half of the road. On the morning of April 5, McComb The post Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
Sedalia man sentenced for police chase involving drugs
A Pettis County man pleads guilty in a case involving drugs, a high-speed police chase, and two women jumping from his truck. Devon Stout, of Sedalia, pleaded down last week to resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for his plea, a charge of kidnapping was dropped. Stout was sentenced to two years on the resisting arrest charge and three years for the drug charge.
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
Crash slows traffic near Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Jefferson City police tweeted that traffic is back to normal. ORIGINAL STORY: Jefferson City police warned of a crash near the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday. The crash, just east of the bridge on Highway 54/63, was backing up traffic. The department tweeted about the crash at 1:36. There...
Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach
An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.
Camden County home destroyed by fire
A Camden County home is destroyed by fire. The Mid-County Fire Protection District says crews called to a home on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton shortly before 5:00 Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained within half an hour, but...
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
