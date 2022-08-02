Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says

An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed.

Family members identified the couple as 81-year-old Carol Carty and 82-year-old James Carty.

Their son told Eyewitness News the couple had lived in the home on Holly Vista Boulevard and Alameda Avenue for 52 years.

Firefighters pulled the couple from the burning house and rushed them to the hospital where they died.

Their pets also died.

"They know everybody, no one's a stranger to them," said James Carty Jr. "I think they died trying to save their animals, trying to save their cats, and their little dogs."

The couple's daughter, Jennifer Carty-Finger, said she also believes her parents didn't survive because they tried to rescue their pets.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded just after 11 p.m. to the home.

Neighbors say they called the fire department at about 10:30 p.m. after smelling smoke. The fire department says they did receive a call of someone smelling smoke, but that was a couple blocks away.

Those who knew the Cartys say they were the best neighbors and a fixture in the neighborhood for nearly 60 years.

"It just hurts because I never knew when this day was going to come," said Karissa Finger, the couple's granddaughter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.