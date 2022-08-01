www.borregosun.com
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
Tips sought for driver suspected of throwing kitten from moving car
The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is asking for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.
Trash truck erupts in flames on South Bay freeway
A trash truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a freeway in National City.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash near Liberty Station
The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard, in the Roseville/Fleetridge neighborhood, police said.
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
countynewscenter.com
Ramona Fire Adds Crews and Resources in Transfer
San Diego County Fire has accepted a transfer of responsibility for fire protection and emergency medical services in Ramona. The deal benefits the community, the Ramona Municipal Water District and County Fire. The 40,000 people in Ramona are already seeing increased personnel in fire stations. The County has provided an...
Large fire rips through South Bay warehouse
A fire broke out at a National City warehouse late Monday night, prompting a large response from firefighter crews.
Police: Circumstances of Man, 87, Found Dead in Scripps Ranch Swimming Pool ‘Considered Suspicious’
An investigation was underway Wednesday into the suspicious death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a backyard swimming pool at his Scripps Ranch home, authorities reported. The fatality in the 11700 block of Birch Glen Court was reported as a drowning shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according...
borregosun.com
BWD NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Big turnout for National Night Out at Chula Vista Police HQ
Many attend Chula Vista National Night Out at Police Headquarters. Police chief hopes event gives people an insight into work by law enforcement and improve relationships with community.
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND
August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
eastcountymagazine.org
Woman in Rental Car Seriously Injured in Crash on Harbor Drive Near Airport
Police Wednesday are investigating a two-vehicle collision that seriously injured one of the drivers in Pt. Loma near the airport. A 32-year-old woman in a rental vehicle was traveling at high speeds down Harbor Drive when she collided with a 32-year-old man in an SUV turning onto the street from Nimitz Boulevard.
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
