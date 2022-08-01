Read on www.teslarati.com
LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025
LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
Elon Musk makes light of Lucid’s Q2 vehicle production results
Lucid Motors seems to be learning firsthand just how difficult it is to mass produce all-electric vehicles. As it turns out, achieving stellar vehicle production results is easier said than done. This is something that Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be intent on highlighting. In the second quarter, Lucid...
Tesla shareholders have less than 24 hours left to participate in the Q&A
In an email sent by Tesla, shareholders were told they had 24 hours left to participate in Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting Q&A. A screenshot of Tesla’s email was sent to us by a shareholder. Shareholders have until tomorrow at 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time to ask and upvote their questions to Tesla.
Top 15 questions Tesla investors want answered during the Cyber Roundup 2022
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming annual shareholding meeting is quite unique. Based on trademark filings from the company and its scheduled livestream on YouTube, Tesla seems to be rebranding its annual meeting of stockholders as the “Cyber Roundup.” Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the meeting is notable. Tesla’s...
Lucid cuts production goals by 50 percent once again
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) cut its 2022 production outlook to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles after citing “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.”. Lucid initially projected its 2022 production goal as 20,000 units last year. This was quickly revised in February to between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles in February. As automakers across the world struggled with supply issues and parts shortages, startups began to reconsider their goals for the year. Rivian also slashed production goals considerably in early 2022, citing supply issues and other challenges as the reasoning.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Tesla and SpaceX among companies analyzed in global AI report
Tesla and SpaceX were listed as top companies analyzed in the global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market Report. Tesla was also mentioned as a top company in an Intellgent Driving market report. In June Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla’s AI Day would be on September 30 since Tesla...
Tesla beats back most activist shareholder proposals in Cyber Roundup
Tesla’s 2022 Cyber Roundup (annual shareholder meeting) saw some tensions rise at some points as several activist shareholder proposals were discussed. Tesla ultimately prevailed over the proposals, with all but one being approved by TSLA shareholders. According to preliminary results announced by Tesla at the Cyber Roundup, the proposal...
Nikola beats Wall Street expectations for Q2, reiterates Tre delivery outlook
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) said on Thursday that it delivered 48 of its Class 8 all-electric trucks in the second quarter and reported revenue and adjusted loss per share figures that beat Wall Street expectations. “Our momentum continued during the second quarter as we began delivering production vehicles to dealers...
Tesla’s investors continue to buy $TSLA shares despite US-China drama
Tesla’s investors are continuing to buy Tesla ($TSLA) shares despite the drama happening between the United States and China. Bloomberg noted that today marked the sixth straight day that the stock has been up. The article also pointed out that the Tesla stock split is likely to make the Tesla stock even more valuable.
LIVE BLOG: Tesla 2022 Cyber Roundup (Annual Meeting of Stockholders)
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2022 annual shareholder meeting, also known as the 2022 Cyber Roundup, is just a few minutes away. There’s quite a lot of excitement leading into the event, with attendees sharing photos of vehicles like the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi on social media. This year’s annual...
Tesla employees are the “lifeblood of the company.”
During Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, Tesla Chair, Robyn Denholm spoke and shared her gratitude for Tesla’s shareholders and Tesla’s employees. The latter, she said, was the lifeblood of the company. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of Tesla’s amazing employees around the...
Ford signs nickel supply agreement with Australian mining Company
Ford Motor Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding for nickel (Ni) supply with BHP. The Australian mining company has already signed a nickel supply agreement with Tesla and Toyota. “We are pleased to announce this arrangement with Ford Motor Company, and more importantly, to collaborate with them on ways to...
Elon Musk hopes for peace & respect between the U.S. and China
Elon Musk said that he hopes for peace and respect between the U.S. and China. His answer was in response to a question asked by a Tesla shareholder at Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting. One of the questions asked by Tesla shareholders via Say.com and upvoted was how is Tesla...
Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss.
Tesla shareholders approve 3:1 stock split
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders approved a proposal that will split the company’s stock at a 3:1 ratio. Shareholders approved the proposal at the company’s annual meeting, dubbed the Cyber Roundup, earlier today. On June 10, Tesla filed a 14A with the SEC that declared one of its proposals...
