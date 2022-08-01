Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) cut its 2022 production outlook to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles after citing “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.”. Lucid initially projected its 2022 production goal as 20,000 units last year. This was quickly revised in February to between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles in February. As automakers across the world struggled with supply issues and parts shortages, startups began to reconsider their goals for the year. Rivian also slashed production goals considerably in early 2022, citing supply issues and other challenges as the reasoning.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO