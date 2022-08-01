Read on news.fsu.edu
Student Star: Omer Turkomer
“Whether through policy research, legislative analysis, lobbying, political science research or acting as a legislator within the student Senate, my involvement at FSU has given me the opportunity to pursue my passions.”. Inspired by his own experience of immigrating to the United States from Turkey, Florida State University junior Omer...
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin to speak at FSU
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at Florida State University at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. FSU’s Institute of Politics (IOP@FSU), in collaboration with Opening Nights, presents “Leadership in Turbulent Times: An Evening with Doris Kearns Goodwin” as part of...
FSU researchers use 3D culture techniques to develop improved therapy for neurological diseases
Florida State University researchers have developed a promising strategy for producing therapeutic particles in stem cells, work that could help patients with neurological diseases such as stroke or multiple sclerosis. The technique developed by researchers from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and FSU College of Medicine combines three-dimensional growing platforms...
Back to School: Literacy researcher offers tips on encouraging kids to read more
With kids heading back to school in the coming weeks, parents and other caregivers are getting back into their routines with homework and other activities. Florida State University Assistant Professor Lakeisha Johnson, a faculty affiliate for The Florida Center for Reading Research, has assembled a tip sheet for parents who are using this time to encourage their child to read more.
