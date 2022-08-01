Read on oklahomawatch.org
KOCO
Hofmeister responds after Gov. Stitt announces $2.8B in state savings
OKLAHOMA CITY — Later this month, Oklahoma voters will return to the polls for a run-off election. One of the biggest races is for the U.S. Senate, but there are new developments in perhaps one of the state's closest-watched races so far – governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt said...
oklahomawatch.org
State Sues Florida Company Over Management of Federal COVID Relief Program For Students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to recoup money from a contractor it hired to distribute emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit names the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services as well as the state’s Office of Educational Quality and Accountability as plaintiffs against the former vendor, Florida-based Kleo Inc., the parent company of ClassWallet.
oklahomawatch.org
Schools Wait to Learn How to Police Their Bathrooms
The fallout from a state law created to police bathroom use is still unclear in the eyes of students, teachers, administrators and mental health experts weeks before school starts, leaving them with little time to prepare. One transgender high school senior said when he was a freshman, he was followed...
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women
A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammet renewed his request for the records in hopes of helping voters ensure their ballots are […] The post Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KTTS
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
fox4news.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate convicted of killing a co-worker almost 25 years ago. James Coddington was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at the victim's home in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him after Hale refused to loan Coddington money to buy cocaine.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
KOCO
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
