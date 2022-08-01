ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Sues Florida Company Over Management of Federal COVID Relief Program For Students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to recoup money from a contractor it hired to distribute emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit names the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services as well as the state’s Office of Educational Quality and Accountability as plaintiffs against the former vendor, Florida-based Kleo Inc., the parent company of ClassWallet.
Schools Wait to Learn How to Police Their Bathrooms

The fallout from a state law created to police bathroom use is still unclear in the eyes of students, teachers, administrators and mental health experts weeks before school starts, leaving them with little time to prepare. One transgender high school senior said when he was a freshman, he was followed...
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women

A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammet renewed his request for the records in hopes of helping voters ensure their ballots are […] The post Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row inmate James Coddington

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate convicted of killing a co-worker almost 25 years ago. James Coddington was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at the victim's home in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him after Hale refused to loan Coddington money to buy cocaine.
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape

OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)

Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
