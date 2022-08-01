Read on buckscountyherald.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Happy to Be Here: A timeline, parallel to the Herald’s growth
I’m writing from a new office this week, the third for the Bucks County Herald – five in a Hollyberry Square storefront, almost 15 just down the road in Lahaska, in a remodeled house whose original date was 1834. Now I am at the edge of Doylestown, watching traffic go by on busy Easton Road.
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
Penn State Master Watershed Steward program sets online native tree and shrub sale
Bucks County: Warwick Memorial Park, Memorial Dr., Jamison, PA 18929. Montgomery County: Penn State Extension Montgomery County, 1015 Bridge Rd., Collegeville, PA 19426. Northampton County: Wayne A. Grube Memorial Park, 1200 Willowbrooke Rd., Northampton, PA 18067. The Penn State Master Watershed Steward volunteers of Bucks County are now accepting online...
Central Bucks Regional Police awarded prestigious state accreditation
The Central Bucks Regional Police Department joins just 15 percent of law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania in being awarded accreditation from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. The recognition means the Doylestown-based department met established standards, “assuring the community of the highest quality police services,” according to a statement....
Washington Crossing Bridge’s 100th anniversary of public ownership
New Jersey and Pennsylvania continued their joint ownership of the bridge until July 1, 1987. On that date, the bridge’s deeds were assigned outright to the Bridge Commission and the states ceased providing equal annual tax subsidies for the bridge’s operation and maintenance. Under changes the two states...
Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Excessive heat warning in effect for Bucks County through Friday evening
With temperatures forecast well into the 90s and heat indexes expected to exceed 100 degrees, cooling centers in Bucks County will be open Thursday and Friday to seniors and people experiencing homelessness who are seeking refuge from the extreme heat. The following locations will operate from 10 a.m. – 6...
Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal
Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Moland House provides gateway to Revolutionary era
The Moland House will host its annual Revolutionary War Reenactment from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1641 Old York Road, Hartsville. Rather than interpreting a specific battle, the reenactment instead gives insight into different aspects of American life during the war. The event will feature...
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
Riverkeeper protests extension of DRBC approval for export terminal
The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) Executive Director Steve Tambini has given approval for the extension of the permit to Delaware River Partners (DRP) for the proposed Gibbstown Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export project on the Delaware River located in Gloucester County, N.J. (the “Dock 2 Project”). According...
