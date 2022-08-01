ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Happy to Be Here: A timeline, parallel to the Herald’s growth

I’m writing from a new office this week, the third for the Bucks County Herald – five in a Hollyberry Square storefront, almost 15 just down the road in Lahaska, in a remodeled house whose original date was 1834. Now I am at the edge of Doylestown, watching traffic go by on busy Easton Road.
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Penn State Master Watershed Steward program sets online native tree and shrub sale

Bucks County: Warwick Memorial Park, Memorial Dr., Jamison, PA 18929. Montgomery County: Penn State Extension Montgomery County, 1015 Bridge Rd., Collegeville, PA 19426. Northampton County: Wayne A. Grube Memorial Park, 1200 Willowbrooke Rd., Northampton, PA 18067. The Penn State Master Watershed Steward volunteers of Bucks County are now accepting online...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Central Bucks Regional Police awarded prestigious state accreditation

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department joins just 15 percent of law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania in being awarded accreditation from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. The recognition means the Doylestown-based department met established standards, “assuring the community of the highest quality police services,” according to a statement....
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Excessive heat warning in effect for Bucks County through Friday evening

With temperatures forecast well into the 90s and heat indexes expected to exceed 100 degrees, cooling centers in Bucks County will be open Thursday and Friday to seniors and people experiencing homelessness who are seeking refuge from the extreme heat. The following locations will operate from 10 a.m. – 6...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
hilltown.org

Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal

Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Moland House provides gateway to Revolutionary era

The Moland House will host its annual Revolutionary War Reenactment from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1641 Old York Road, Hartsville. Rather than interpreting a specific battle, the reenactment instead gives insight into different aspects of American life during the war. The event will feature...
HARTSVILLE, PA
Mercury

Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties

NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Riverkeeper protests extension of DRBC approval for export terminal

The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) Executive Director Steve Tambini has given approval for the extension of the permit to Delaware River Partners (DRP) for the proposed Gibbstown Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export project on the Delaware River located in Gloucester County, N.J. (the “Dock 2 Project”). According...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

