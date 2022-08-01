Prosecutors: Armed man lurked near Iranian dissident’s home

NEW YORK (AP) — Thunderstorms on the East Coast are causing travel headaches for tens of thousands of airline passengers. Airlines canceled about 1,400 flights in the U.S. by Friday evening. The highest numbers of canceled flights were at the three major airports in the New York City area — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — and at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C. American Airlines is canceling about 250 flights — 7% of its schedule. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware. The Federal Aviation Administration says there are also long delays at many airports from Boston to Denver.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO