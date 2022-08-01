ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Castellanos HR after overturned call, Phils beat Braves 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies took full advantage of an overturned call, beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday. After getting blown out 13-1 in the opener of the two-game series between NL East rivals, the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Inter Miami plays CF Montreal on the heels of shutout win

Inter Miami CF (8-10-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (12-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -180, Inter Miami CF +447, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0, Inter Miami faces CF Montreal.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Mills
FOX Sports

Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Can Kyler Murray rise above controversy to take Cardinals to new heights?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Conflict breeds intimacy. For Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, a contentious offseason concluded with a new contract worth up to $230.5 million. However, a much talked about "independent study clause" ultimately removed from the deal put the fourth-year QB under the klieg lights nationally. But Murray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhp#The Kansas City Royals#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A Tacoma#The American League
FOX Sports

Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Miguel Cabrera walks back comments, commits to 2023

On Thursday, longtime Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera expressed that he wasn't sure about his future playing the sport and was not confident he'd return for the 2023 MLB season. One day later, his tune changed, and he seemed adamant about returning to play another year. At 39, Cabrera has...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam....
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Hall of Fame Game: USFL star Kyle Sloter gets NFL shot with Jaguars

Two USFL teammates return to the stadium they played in during the spring league's playoffs when the NFL kicks off preseason play on Thursday. Quarterback Kyle Sloter suits up for the Jaguars while cornerback Ike Brown represents the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET. In June, both played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL semifinal game against the eventual champs, the Birmingham Stallions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy