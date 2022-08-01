Two USFL teammates return to the stadium they played in during the spring league's playoffs when the NFL kicks off preseason play on Thursday. Quarterback Kyle Sloter suits up for the Jaguars while cornerback Ike Brown represents the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET. In June, both played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL semifinal game against the eventual champs, the Birmingham Stallions.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO