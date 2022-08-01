Read on www.foxsports.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen Walters
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
Castellanos HR after overturned call, Phils beat Braves 3-1
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies took full advantage of an overturned call, beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday. After getting blown out 13-1 in the opener of the two-game series between NL East rivals, the...
Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Inter Miami plays CF Montreal on the heels of shutout win
Inter Miami CF (8-10-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (12-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -180, Inter Miami CF +447, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0, Inter Miami faces CF Montreal.
Baltimore Ravens’ Calais Campbell leaning towards retirement in 2023
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell heads into the 2022 NFL season determined to give everything he has in an
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves
Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
Mookie Betts crushes his 25th homer of the season to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead over the Giants
Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead, three-run homer to tally his 25th blast of the season. The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 4-2 lead over the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead
San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
Can Kyler Murray rise above controversy to take Cardinals to new heights?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Conflict breeds intimacy. For Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, a contentious offseason concluded with a new contract worth up to $230.5 million. However, a much talked about "independent study clause" ultimately removed from the deal put the fourth-year QB under the klieg lights nationally. But Murray...
Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians
Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs.
Miguel Cabrera walks back comments, commits to 2023
On Thursday, longtime Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera expressed that he wasn't sure about his future playing the sport and was not confident he'd return for the 2023 MLB season. One day later, his tune changed, and he seemed adamant about returning to play another year. At 39, Cabrera has...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam....
Hall of Fame Game: USFL star Kyle Sloter gets NFL shot with Jaguars
Two USFL teammates return to the stadium they played in during the spring league's playoffs when the NFL kicks off preseason play on Thursday. Quarterback Kyle Sloter suits up for the Jaguars while cornerback Ike Brown represents the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET. In June, both played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL semifinal game against the eventual champs, the Birmingham Stallions.
