Viral Disney World TikTok Shows Guest Lying About Their Birthday And Getting An A+ Response From A Cast Member

By Dirk Libbey
 4 days ago
Cast Members at Walt Disney World are there to help the guests and quite often they will go above and beyond in order to make the guests' experience as magical as possible. However, you should n ever try to abuse a Disney World Cast Member and get more from them than is appropriate, because they will. when necessary, put you in your place.

One recent guest discovered this when they visited Whispering Canyon at Disney World. The dining location found at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is advertised as having “good eatin’ served with attitude” and they learned that the hard way when they told their server they were celebrating their birthday, but then the server learned the birthday in question was an entire week earlier. The response to this news has gone viral on TikTok . No free dessert for you buddy.

@myriamgonzalez045

♬ original sound - Myriam Gonzalez

Everybody you see here looks to be having a blast, despite being denied the free birthday cupcake, but if you’ve ever been to Whispering Canyon , you’ll understand why. The Cast Members there messing with you, in a good natured way of course, is not only well known, at this point it’s expected. If your waiter doesn’t mess with you a little bit while you’re there, you’d likely feel like you didn’t get your money’s worth.

The eating of the cupcake bit is one we’ve seen at Whispering Canyon before. It’s even possible these guests asked for the free birthday cupcake specifically because they knew what would happen. Try asking for a bottle of ketchup while you’re there and you can also predict the response.

Lots of people go to Disney World or Disneyland to celebrate their birthday , but of course we can’t always be there on our actual birthdate. Some restaurants might allow you something of a grace period when it comes to free desserts or other special things they do, but apparently Whispering Canyon is not one of those places.

But going to a Disney Park for your birthday can still be a lot of fun. If you get one of the button’s that says it's your birthday, basically every cast member who walks past you will wish you a happy birthday, which can be weird at first but ends up being really nice. I’ve been to Disneyland on my birthday and I once got a table at Disneyland’s Blue Bayou without a reservation because a Cast Member wanted to make sure I had a special birthday, and it was my actual birthday, so even Whispering Canyon would have given me a cupcake.

At the same time, getting denied the cupcake is probably a lot more fun. Unless it happens to be a really delicious cupcake. Has anybody actually gotten to eat one, or do we need to ask the Cast Members what they really taste like?

Cinemablend

After Video Of Disney World Brawl Went Viral, Guest Involved Explains Bans, Arrests In Aftermath

Last week a video went viral showing a pretty massive fight between two families that broke out at Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests showed two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasyland as other guests tried to stay clear. Now we have a bit more information about what exactly happened and what the results have been. Unsurprisingly, those results are arrests and bans from the property.
Walt Disney
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
Complex

Video Shows Families Fighting at Disney World, 1 Person Reportedly Taken to Hospital

A fight broke out between families at the Walt Disney World Resort Wednesday, with one person later requiring medical attention. According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, a guest and their family were waiting in line for the PhilharMagic show when the person realized they had left their phone in their electric scooter, and went to retrieve it. When that person tried to reunite with their group, another family in matching clothing refused to allow the guest to return to their spot in the line, and pushed them in the back.
PUBLIC SAFETY
