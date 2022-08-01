ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

Lawrence man charged with shooting wife

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County man is in jail and his wife is in the hospital, following a shooting early Friday morning. Police were called just after midnight to a home on Rockcastle Lane over a report of a shooting. Kelley Fletcher, 39, told police she was arguing...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
City
Prestonsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Assault And Strangulation

A dispute allegedly surrounding a broken meth pipe, ended up sending one Pike County man to jail. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home on Camp Creek Road over reports of a man assaulting a woman. Upon their arrival, one trooper noticed the woman...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Man faces felony charges over woman’s beating

STOPOVER, Ky. — A fight over a broken meth pipe ended up sending a Pike County man to jail. Kentucky State Police was called to a home on Camp Creek Road over a report of a man assaulting a woman. When a state trooper arrived, he found the woman on the front porch with a man later identified as Raymond Johnson, 36, of Stopover, lying next to her.
STOPOVER, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebigsandynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Lawrence County man

LOUISA — Lawrence County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue are looking for a missing Lawrence County man, Don Gussler, 81. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gussler’s daughters, Clista Spence of New Port Richey, Florida, and Alyssa Gussler, of Groveport, Ohio, had reported him missing and the search is ongoing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn

The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 5/20/22 & 6/3/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on May 20 and June 3, but held by the court until released in a large batch with other indictments on June 17. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wnky.com

Batman visits Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
KENTUCKY STATE

