mountain-topmedia.com
q95fm.net
Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County
A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
WSAZ
Harlan County murder under investigation, 2 arrested
Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call of shots fired at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Cumberland.
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Assault And Strangulation
A dispute allegedly surrounding a broken meth pipe, ended up sending one Pike County man to jail. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home on Camp Creek Road over reports of a man assaulting a woman. Upon their arrival, one trooper noticed the woman...
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
Flooding postpones arraignment for man indicted in Floyd Co. officer deaths
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The arraignment for a man accused of killing three police officers and a K-9 in Floyd County has been postponed due to flooding. According to Commonwealth Attorney Brent Turner, Lance Storz was set to be arraigned yesterday, Aug. 1, but last week’s flooding impacted residents who work in the Floyd […]
mountain-topmedia.com
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
WKYT 27
thebigsandynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Lawrence County man
LOUISA — Lawrence County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue are looking for a missing Lawrence County man, Don Gussler, 81. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gussler’s daughters, Clista Spence of New Port Richey, Florida, and Alyssa Gussler, of Groveport, Ohio, had reported him missing and the search is ongoing.
somerset106.com
Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn
The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 5/20/22 & 6/3/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on May 20 and June 3, but held by the court until released in a large batch with other indictments on June 17. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
Truckloads of donations dropped off for Kentucky flood victims
While those affected by the flash flooding in eastern Kentucky work to clean up, communities from all over the u-s are reaching out. Some are even sending tractor trailers full of supplies.
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
