VIDEO: Indiana Senators chased by protestors following passage of abortion bill

Dorothy Daniels
4d ago
I am actually starting to believe, people are making up reasons to protest and threaten government officials. They ALL should be charged with federal offenses. Have to stand up for the unborn,for they have no voice.
TheGoldenLight
4d ago
An insurrection of baby murderers .. Are they going to be locked up in solitary confinement for years waiting for charges to be filed, like the people who went to the Capital and stood waving American flags?
B Fun
4d ago
I’m fighting for myself, I’m fighting for my daughter-in-law‘s, I’m going to fight for my grandchildren if I ever have them,” Frederick said. “It’s not done, I’m not done"Well my reasoning is if you love your family so much ... why would you advocate to abort (murder) your grandchildren?
