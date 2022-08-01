ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

VIDEO: Indiana Senators chased by protestors following passage of abortion bill

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 4 days ago
Dorothy Daniels
4d ago

I am actually starting to believe, people are making up reasons to protest and threaten government officials. They ALL should be charged with federal offenses. Have to stand up for the unborn,for they have no voice.

TheGoldenLight
4d ago

An insurrection of baby murderers .. Are they going to be locked up in solitary confinement for years waiting for charges to be filed, like the people who went to the Capital and stood waving American flags?

B Fun
4d ago

I’m fighting for myself, I’m fighting for my daughter-in-law‘s, I’m going to fight for my grandchildren if I ever have them,” Frederick said. “It’s not done, I’m not done"Well my reasoning is if you love your family so much ... why would you advocate to abort (murder) your grandchildren?

Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill

A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Enact the Second Amendment": WV GOPer wants to ban child support because it may lead to abortions

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Chris Pritt owns his own law practice, Pritt Law, where he specializes in divorce, custody arguments and child support. But standing before the state legislature in West Virginia, his argument was a linguistic pretzel to justify eliminating all child support for the parent who gets custody of a child.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Senate Amends and Passes Abortion Bill

The Senate amended and passed House Bill 302 on Friday evening, legislation that encompasses a range of abortion policies, and would eliminate any period after conception for an abortion. The most significant change from the House version is a Senate amendment that eliminates criminal penalties of three to 10 years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
INDIANA STATE

